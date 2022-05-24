NCRC Member Profile: Gary Housing Authority

NCRC’s membership includes more than 600 community-focused organizations in 44 states. Here’s an introduction to one of them, Gary Housing Authority from their Executive Director and CEO Taryl Bonds.
Tell us about your organization’s mission/focus area.
Our mission is to serve as a catalyst for community redevelopment by providing affordable and market-rate housing choices and overall economic development, to be recognized as the premier property management and development organization in Northwest Indiana.
Describe a current challenge in your community and how your organization is addressing this?
Banks and financial institutions are often saying that they need to meet their Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) obligations, but then will only put a branch in the community and offer checking accounts…That is not true community revitalization and development. We believe more hard dollars need to be invested into community programs and initiatives that foster, facilitate and bring about real, tangible community reinvestment and development.
Why did you join the NCRC?
We joined NCRC to receive assistance in training and understanding bank requirements concerning CRA participation.
How did you hear about NCRC?
We heard about NCRC through an article – Old National Bank plans to invest $8.3 billion in minority and low-income communities after acquiring First Midwest Bank in a deal that will bring it into the Northwest Indiana market
Have you collaborated, or would you like to collaborate with other organizations to successfully achieve a goal?
We have not, but we are definitely interested in doing so.
Please share a success story or memorable moment from your work.
One of our most memorable moments was when we were successful in requesting (or rather demanding) a line of credit from our local bank. We have accomplished a lot of things here at the Gary Housing Authority as we create and build our community and economic development non-profit, but as small and menial as it may seem, obtaining that line of credit was very satisfying – especially in a time when most small organizations can’t obtain credit lines at all. We haven’t used it yet, as we are being careful, strategic and intentional with our community investment.
Connect with Gary Housing Authority:
Taryl Bonds is the Executive Director and CEO of the Gary Housing Authority, and Northwest Indiana Development Corporation.