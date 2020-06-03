NCRC members, allies respond to Black Lives Matter protests

NCRC members and allies are on the front lines of work for economic justice across the nation, and many have responded and participated in Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, and countless others, while in police custody.
Here’s some of what they’ve seen and shared:
Housing justice is a key part of racial justice. Systemic discrimination in financial lending is a huge barrier to building more just communities. @WBEZ takes data-driven look at modern-day redlining. #TreasureCRA https://t.co/DQU3U7R8Rn
— Housing Action IL (@HousingActionIL) June 3, 2020
Below you will find a dozen helpful links to articles and resources from Black activists and other people of color. Stay tuned for more information, as we do our best to lift these and other movement voices on our web and social media platforms. https://t.co/eFbpxdhHZg pic.twitter.com/XMmaqZ91Fr
— NCRP (@NCRP) June 3, 2020
#SayTheirNames#BlackLivesMatter#BLM#Solidarity#UPOinDC pic.twitter.com/gwm9XekLjK
— UPO (@UPOinDC) June 2, 2020
Black Lives Matter
Black Communities Matter
Black Futures Matter pic.twitter.com/TtLb2UCtUx
— Woodstock Institute (@WoodstockInst) June 2, 2020
#blackouttuesday pic.twitter.com/qXTnoTqbmV
— ANHD (@ANHDNYC) June 2, 2020
It is not enough to work for equity, we must be actively anti-racist, pro Black liberation, and actively act in defense of Black life. #BlackLivesMatter
— CAReinvestCoalition (@CalReinvest) June 2, 2020
Black Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/UjuluJzY2B
— BLDG Memphis (@BLDGmemphis) June 2, 2020
Today we poured libations and honored our people whose lives have been cut short due to anti Black terrorism. We committed to working towards a racially ? just Montgomery County, Maryland where we ALL can thrive without police ? terror. #FinanBerhe #BreonnaTaylor #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/3egiToJz1y
— Racial Justice NOW! ???? (@RacialJsticeNow) June 1, 2020
#TheShowMustBePaused #blackouttuesday pic.twitter.com/vHiswwji28
— SWFHC (@swfairhousing) June 2, 2020
You don't have to be on the front lines this #BlackOutTuesday to make a difference. Everyone can help!https://t.co/Gx5njB6Upo pic.twitter.com/Hj35B04qAm
— Center for NYC Neighborhoods (@CNYCN) June 2, 2020
CRL is proud to stand with @CivilRightsOrg and more than 400 other organizations to call on Congress to pass meaningful police reform legislation.
Tell your members of Congress to read this & ACT NOW: https://t.co/qdjcQrivCF pic.twitter.com/1SVxhOCeRV
— Center for Responsible Lending (@CRLONLINE) June 2, 2020
America was founded on land stolen from indigenous people & built with the stolen labor of African people. That original sin created a violent & racist system of wealth hoarding by a few – leading to redlining, housing segregation & an affordable housing crisis. #MakeThemPay pic.twitter.com/sQwc7bBk0g
— ? ACCE ? (@CalOrganize) June 2, 2020
#BlackOutTuesday reflect on how you can take responsibility and pledge yourself to anti-racism and supporting black lives. As first steps, we encourage our community to make donations to the @NAACP_LDF (https://t.co/F8aYV5w3TG) and @Blklivesmatter (https://t.co/y4T1kJTVPE). pic.twitter.com/TMbmipdleZ
— Housing Development Fund (@HDFCT) June 2, 2020
Habitat for Humanity believes that Black Lives Matter and is participating in #BlackOutTuesday today in solidarity with the movement. We believe in justice, equality and radical inclusivity. pic.twitter.com/pFJvDFUcpW
— Habitat_org (@Habitat_org) June 2, 2020
#BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/QIL8OIgCE8
— IMPACCT Brooklyn (@IMPACCTBrooklyn) June 2, 2020