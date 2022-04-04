NCRC, Morgan Stanley Announce New Equitable Development Fellowship Program

Applications for Hosts and Fellows are now available. Apply today!
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) and Morgan Stanley partnered to create a community development fellowship that matches top-level master’s degree students with premiere community development organizations. Both hosts and fellows must apply for this opportunity. Applications will be accepted until May 6, 2022.
NCRC’s Fellowship for Equitable Development cultivates the next generation of community development leaders and empowers them to tackle the issues of tomorrow. It is NCRC’s intention and pledge to uphold the values of community empowerment and racial equity in the fellowship program. Pillars of focus will include: climate change, widening wealth inequality, food insecurities and extreme housing shortages and their disproportionate impact on low-wealth communities and communities of color.
The fellowship program seeks to pair up to 10 students from the Washington, DC, metropolitan area’s most highly respected urban planning, community development or public administration masters-level university programs, with high-performing community development corporations (CDCs) and community development financial institution (CDFI) member organizations. Projects of focus must be in the fields of affordable housing, economic development or community planning.
Participating organizations will be able to take on innovative projects that they otherwise could not accomplish while fellows gain hands-on experience and kickstart their professional development.
All high-level graduate degree students who have completed at least one semester of full-time graduate studies (at least ¼ of the credits necessary to graduate as of September 1, 2022) are encouraged to apply.
More information on the fellowship can be found here: https://ncrc.org/fellowship-for-equitable-development/
Questions regarding this opportunity should be emailed to fellowships@ncrc.org, with the subject line “Equitable Development Fellowship”.
Media inquiries should be directed to Alyssa Wiltse at awiltse@ncrc.org.
About NCRC
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition and its grassroots member organizations create opportunities for people to build wealth. We work with community leaders, policymakers and financial institutions to champion fairness and end discrimination in lending, housing and business. Our members include community reinvestment organizations; community development corporations; local and state government agencies; faith-based institutions; community organizing and civil rights groups; minority and women-owned business associations, as well as local and social service providers from across the nation. Learn more: www.ncrc.org/
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals.
For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock.