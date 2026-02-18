NCRC Mourns The Loss of Civil Rights Icon Jesse Jackson

Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson passed away on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) was lucky to have Jackson as a long-time friend and supporter and awarded him the NCRC Global Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 Just Economy Conference.
“Jesse Jackson was a force for good not only in this country but all across the globe,” said NCRC President and CEO Jesse Van Tol. “From marching with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to running for president twice in the 1980s to championing economic and racial justice until his passing, we would not have made the strides in equality that we have without him. John Taylor and I admired him deeply and were honored to learn from him and inspired by his moral leadership. NCRC is better off for having him as a close ally, and our staff, members and supporters will deeply miss him.”
To watch Jesse Jackson’s speech at the 2018 Just Economy Conference, visit here.
Photo: Rev. Jesse Jackson at the 2018 Just Economy Conference pictured alongside NCRC founder John Taylor and board member Bob Dickerson.