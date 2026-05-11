NCRC Opens Nomination Period For 2 New Just Economy Labs

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) has opened a new round of nominations or applications for its Just Economy Labs, a space for NCRC members, partners and community leaders to work together, share experience and build practical solutions that support shared wealth and economic justice.
This round will form two new labs focused on shared equity in housing and the benefits cliff. The labs will examine strategies that expand housing stability, economic mobility and access to opportunity.
“The success that our current Just Economy Lab focused on shared equity in community-owned businesses has had shows what’s possible when leaders come together to tackle complex challenges and build practical solutions,” said Director of NCRC’s National Training Academy Jacelyn Matthews. “As we prepare to launch our next two, we’re looking for leaders across the field who are ready to collaborate and advance strategies that expand economic mobility and affordable homeownership.”
The Just Economy Labs were born out of the fruitful conversations held during NCRC’s 2025 Leadership Summit in Nashville, Tennessee. Nearly 150 community and economic development leaders from across the country gathered for an intensive, solutions-focused convening. They defined the “new normal” as government resources shrink, imagined the new systems needed for communities to thrive and committed to quick, local actions that will move our communities forward.
To apply to be a member of the Just Economy Labs or to nominate a person in your community, visit https://ncrc.org/just-economy-lab/.
For more information on NCRC membership, visit www.ncrc.org/membership or email membership@ncrc.org.