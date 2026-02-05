Wolters Kluwer, December 9, 2025, NCRC opposes Crypto.com’s ‘National Trust Charter’ application
The National Community Reinvestment Council (NCRC) has submitted a comment letter to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency expressing its strong opposition to a National Trust Charter application submitted by Crypto.com under the name Foris DAX National Trust Bank. According to the NCRC, granting a national trust bank charter to Crypto.com “would enable regulatory arbitrage, reduce investment into community development, risk significant harm to consumers and communities, and would create systemic risk.” The NCRC also warns that until the GENIUS Act is effective and its implementing regulations are finalized, granting a national trust bank charter to a stablecoin issuer “will further fuel illicit finance and fraud.”