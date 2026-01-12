NCRC Pressure Pays Off: CFPB Requests Funding To Keep Doors Open

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s (NCRC) advocacy efforts have led to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) requesting the Federal Reserve transfer $145 million to keep it running through the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.
NCRC teamed up with its members, Rise Economy and Woodstock Institute, in Rise Economy, National Community Reinvestment Coalition, and Woodstock Institute vs. Russell Vought, challenging efforts to starve the bureau of funding.
This request helps avert immediate disruption for consumers and responsible lenders, and comes after mounting pressure from advocates and ongoing litigation challenging efforts to undermine the CFPB’s ability to carry out the work Congress assigned it.
“The CFPB asked for funding because we all pushed back together, and it worked. The request will keep the CFPB open for now, but one quarter of funding under a court order is not a lasting solution. The CFPB has made it clear the fight isn’t over, and the risk of another crisis could return quickly. We will keep fighting to secure stable funding so the bureau can protect families, small businesses and communities,” said Jesse Van Tol, NCRC President and CEO.