NCRC promotes Dedrick Asante-Muhammad, Sabrina Terry and Tom Feltner

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) has announced new roles and promotions for three of its executives.
Dedrick Assante-Muhammad, previously Chief of Race, Wealth and Community, was appointed Chief of Membership, Policy and Equity. He will be supported by Tom Feltner, who was promoted to Vice President of Policy and Research.
Sabrina Terry, formerly the director of development and strategy, was promoted to Chief of Programs and Strategic Development, and will take over leading the Race, Wealth and Community team.
“2020 shook up the world, so we decided to restructure our organization in small but impactful ways to better take advantage of staff expertise, broaden our work on racial economic equity and consolidate our entrepreneurship efforts,” said NCRC CEO Jesse Van Tol. “Dedrick will bring his extensive experience in racial equity work to further strengthen our research and policy pursuits. Sabrina has done an outstanding job as director, and will also bring a wealth of experience in racial wealth equity to her new role.”