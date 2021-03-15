fbpx

NCRC promotes Marisa Calderon to Chief of Community Finance and Mobility

By / March 15, 2021 / Press Releases

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition has promoted Marisa Calderon to Chief of Community Finance and Mobility. 

Calderon joined NCRC in September 2020 as the executive director of the NCRC Community Development Fund. In her new role, Calderon will oversee the organization’s community finance programs, including workforce development, in addition to continuing her duties as executive director of the CDFI.

Prior to joining NCRC, Calderon was the executive director for the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and authored the annual industry benchmark publication, the State of Hispanic Homeownership Report. She currently serves on the board of Latinas Lead CA and remains passionately committed to supporting Latinas get elected at all levels of public office. 

“Since joining in September, Marisa has clearly shown her total commitment and dedication to helping traditionally underserved people in our nation create opportunities to build wealth,” said NCRC President and Founder John Taylor. “Marisa is an important asset for NCRC, and her promotion to this position recognizes her abilities and commitment.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: