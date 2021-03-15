NCRC promotes Marisa Calderon to Chief of Community Finance and Mobility

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition has promoted Marisa Calderon to Chief of Community Finance and Mobility.
Calderon joined NCRC in September 2020 as the executive director of the NCRC Community Development Fund. In her new role, Calderon will oversee the organization’s community finance programs, including workforce development, in addition to continuing her duties as executive director of the CDFI.
Prior to joining NCRC, Calderon was the executive director for the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and authored the annual industry benchmark publication, the State of Hispanic Homeownership Report. She currently serves on the board of Latinas Lead CA and remains passionately committed to supporting Latinas get elected at all levels of public office.
“Since joining in September, Marisa has clearly shown her total commitment and dedication to helping traditionally underserved people in our nation create opportunities to build wealth,” said NCRC President and Founder John Taylor. “Marisa is an important asset for NCRC, and her promotion to this position recognizes her abilities and commitment.”