NCRC Reacts To Illegal, Chaotic Attacks On CFPB

In response to reports that the Trump administration has stopped work at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and given Elon Musk employees access to the agency’s databases, NCRC released the following statement:
“Let’s be clear what’s happening here: The author of Project 2025 is trying to illegally shut down a congressionally created agency while handing sensitive consumer information over to a squad of unelected Big Tech staffers,” said Jesse Van Tol, President and CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. “I hope the courts will reject this violation of the basic separation of powers laid out in the Constitution. And I’m appalled at the chaotic destabilization being caused by this attack on the people who protect our wallets from scammers.”
