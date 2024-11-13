NCRC Receives $1.3 Million USDA Grant For SNAP Workforce Development Programs

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) received a $1.3 million, three-year grant from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide workforce development programs, education and employment services under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s Employment and Training system (SNAP E&T). The grant will help NCRC’s network of more than 700 member organizations across the country expand the services they offer.
“Our members on the front lines of local economic justice work are the perfect vector for fulfilling Congress’s goals for building job training opportunities into the social safety net,” said Jesse Van Tol, President and CEO of NCRC. “I’m proud to have that potential recognized through this USDA grant. Our team looks forward to delivering the tools and education that our members need to bring the SNAP E&T program to life in their communities.”
The grant expands NCRC’s capacity to provide technical assistance and promote best practices through conferences and meetings, peer-to-peer learning networks, toolkits, checklists and curricula and professional development opportunities for member or affiliate staff. This will increase expertise on SNAP E&T among member and affiliate organizations so that they can become third-party SNAP E&T providers, increasing the number of SNAP participants receiving the education and training they need to move towards economic self-sufficiency.
The Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) administers the nutrition assistance programs of the USDA, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). SNAP participants are expected to seek and accept work if they are able. Participants who are not specifically exempted by statute, such as those who are caring for a dependent child under 6 or who cannot work due to a physical or mental condition, are subject to work requirements as a condition of eligibility.
States are required to operate SNAP E&T programs to help participants gain skills, education, training and experience that lead to employment opportunities and greater economic self-sufficiency. FNS has invested significant resources to help states expand and strengthen their SNAP E&T programs to help SNAP participants gain skills, obtain industry-recognized certificates and credentials and ultimately move toward economic self-sufficiency.