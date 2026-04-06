NCRC Releases SNAP E&T Toolkit for Community-Based Organizations

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) released a new resource for organizations interested in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s Employment & Training (SNAP E&T) program. Part of NCRC’s broader commitment to expanding access to quality employment and training opportunities for low- and moderate-income communities, “SNAP E&T 101: A Toolkit for Community-Based Organizations & Potential Third-Party Partners” is a comprehensive guide for workforce development and job training providers to get involved with SNAP E&T as third-party partners.
“SNAP E&T is not an easy program to understand and differs in many ways from other federal workforce programs, creating a steep learning curve for workforce training providers who might otherwise be a good fit for the program,” said Doug Mollett, NCRC’s economic mobility manager. “This new toolkit builds on the work of the US Department of Agriculture and NCRC’s other national partners to provide a one-stop shop for organizations that want to better understand SNAP E&T and prepare an application to become a third-party partner.”
The toolkit provides an overview of SNAP E&T and how the program operates before diving into the steps and requirements for getting involved. It also includes a step-by-step, fillable workbook with guided exercises and tools that organizations can use to record important information in one place. By the end of this toolkit, organizations will be well-positioned to get in touch with state SNAP representatives and complete a third-party provider application, bringing them one step closer to earning additional support for providing important workforce training services.
To find the toolkit, visit ncrc.org/snap.