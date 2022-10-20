fbpx

NCRC Statement On 5th Circuit Attack On CFPB Funding

By / October 20, 2022 / Press Releases

In response to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s independent funding structures are unconstitutional, NCRC President and CEO Jesse Van Tol released the following statement:

“Ever since it was created, the CFPB has been a forceful and uniquely effective guardian of the American people’s right not to get cheated. And ever since it was created, cynical and backward-thinking forces in our political and legal systems have been trying to tear the agency down. This ruling, which ignores a century of precedent for insulating regulators from political gamesmanship, is just the latest episode in a decade-long political crusade to kneecap the agency so that the worst actors in our economic system can go back to preying upon working-class families.”

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

