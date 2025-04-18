NCRC Statement on Attempted CFPB Mass Firings

One day after a court ordered that Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) staff layoffs must follow a “particularized” and “individualized” review, Acting Director Russell Vought’s leadership team attempted on Thursday, April 17, to fire 90% of the agency’s staff in a single stroke. Ahead of a hearing on the attempted mass firings on Friday, April 18, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition released the following statement from President and CEO Jesse Van Tol:
“This administration told working class Americans it would be on their side, then nuked the agency that protects them from scams. The judicial branch told them to stop, and they punched the accelerator. The Constitution couldn’t be clearer on this stuff — And they are defying it anyway.”