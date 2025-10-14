NCRC Statement on Backward Decision to Shutter the CDFI Fund

After Treasury Department officials laid off the entire staff of the bipartisan CDFI Fund, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) issued the following statement:
“Shuttering an agency that generates eight dollars of private investment for every taxpayer dollar it spends is as backward as it gets,” said Jesse Van Tol, President and CEO of NCRC. “The CDFI Fund is a highly efficient vehicle for promoting economic opportunity in the exact places where it’s been hardest to start a small business and serve other unmet needs. It’s a bipartisan success story that should be preserved and expanded, not sabotaged.
“People all over the country start businesses and hire their neighbors and contribute to their communities using resources that the CDFI Fund generates – and this is no time to mess with people’s lives.”