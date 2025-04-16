NCRC Statement On President Trump’s Attempt To Illegally Fire Congressionally-Confirmed NCUA Board Members

In response to President Trump’s illegal attempt to fire duly appointed and Congressionally confirmed members of the National Credit Union Administration board, National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) President and CEO Jesse Van Tol released the following statement:
“The president can’t just fire people the Congress confirmed for years-long terms. The Constitution isn’t a set of suggestions. It’s a framework for responsible government built on co-equal branches with carefully balanced responsibilities and interwoven accountability. It’s also something thousands of patriots fought and died to win, protect, update and uphold.
“There’s a reason federal employees swear binding oaths to uphold the Constitution. One of them is that winning an election to serve as President of the United States does not put a crown on your head.
“Todd Harper and Tanya Otsuka have a proven track record of leadership. They have worked vigorously to make the credit union system safer and more resilient, and to ensure credit unions work better for all Americans, especially those of modest means. I applaud them for standing up for the rule of law. We all must do likewise.”