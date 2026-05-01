NCRC Statement on Supreme Court Voting Rights Act Decision

In response to this week’s Supreme Court decision to strike down a majority Black congressional district in Louisiana, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s (NCRC) President and CEO Jesse Van Tol issued the following statement:
“Wednesday’s Supreme Court decision weakening a core provision of the Voting Rights Act is a severe setback for low- and moderate-income communities and communities of color who already face systemic barriers to economic opportunity.
“For decades, the Voting Rights Act has served as a cornerstone of efforts to ensure fair access to the ballot, particularly for communities that have historically been excluded.
“By making it harder to challenge discriminatory voting maps, the Court risks silencing the voices of communities that rely on fair representation to secure equitable access to credit, housing and essential services.
“When representation is diluted, so too is the ability for communities to influence the policies that lead to a just economy.
“I am also concerned by the effort to intimidate civil rights groups, such as the Southern Poverty Law Center. It is clear that this broad assault on civil rights is politically motivated.”