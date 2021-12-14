NCRC Supports Nomination of Sandra Thompson as FHFA Director

Today, President Biden announced the nomination of Acting-Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Sandra Thompson to become the agency’s full-time director.
Jesse Van Tol, President and CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), made the following statement:
“As acting-director of the FHFA, Thompson has already taken important steps to renew commitment to the affordable housing mission of the GSEs, including a new goal focused exclusively on communities of color.
“In her short time at FHFA, she has led the agency towards a more ambitious vision for a more equitable housing finance system that enables more Americans to buy homes and accumulate personal wealth.
“We fully support her nomination to the five-year position.”