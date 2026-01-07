NCRC Supports The Administration’s Statement To Ban Large Institutional Investors From Acquiring More Single-Family Homes, Sets Criteria For Further Actions

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) supports President Trump’s stated goal of reducing corporate domination of the single-family housing market, including his call to bar large institutional investors from buying single-family homes and to pursue both immediate executive action and legislation to lock-in these protections.
“Families should be able to compete fairly for a home in the communities where they work and raise their kids—not be outbid by Wall Street firms that treat starter homes like financial instruments,” said Jesse Van Tol, President and CEO of NCRC.
NCRC urges the administration and Congress to ensure any policy is real, enforceable, and fair: (1) focus the effort on large institutional investors acquiring single-family houses for profit and speculative purposes; (2) pair investor limits with a serious plan to expand affordable supply and protect tenants; and (3) strengthen fair housing and fair lending enforcement so communities of color and lower-income families benefit from a more competitive housing market.