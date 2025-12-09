NCRC Thanks Catherine “Katy” Crosby For Service; Congratulates On Her New Role

Catherine “Katy” Crosby will in February depart the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) to become Town Manager of the Town of Zebulon, North Carolina, NCRC announced Tuesday.
“We want to thank Katy for the leadership, vision and work ethic she embodies that helped shape NCRC into an even stronger and more nimble organization,” said Jesse Van Tol, President and CEO of NCRC. “We will miss her voice but carry forward her legacy of energetic problem-solving and sharp-eyed, practical ambition on behalf of our members and our values. We would also like to congratulate her on this exciting new role, and to congratulate the people of Zebulon: You’ve selected a terrific Town Manager.”
Crosby has served as NCRC’s Chief of Community Engagement and Institutional Accountability since 2023, prior to which she chaired the organization’s Board of Directors. On December 5, the Town of Zebulon’s Board of Commissioners voted to approve Crosby’s appointment to her new role as Town Manager.
“NCRC has been part of my life for well over a decade – first as a community partner, then a member, a board member, and finally as part of the team – and it has shaped me as a leader and an advocate. I will remain connected and cheering for the continued success of NCRC as I turn my focus to serving the residents of Zebulon in helping their diverse community navigate the opportunities and challenges that come with rapid growth,” said Crosby. “My experience cultivating healthy workplace cultures, building high-performing teams, engaging communities, and supporting organizations through change aligns well with the internal and external needs of Zebulon. I’m also excited to return to Wake County, where I have built strong relationships and look forward to continuing that work. I am honored to begin serving this community.”