NCRC To Host In-Person Housing Counseling Training In September

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s (NCRC) National Training Academy (NTA) will host a dynamic 3-day in-person housing counseling training in Washington, DC, September 3-5, 2025.
The course series is designed to strengthen the skills, strategies and resilience of housing counselors at every stage of their careers.
Each participant will choose from three specialized tracks:
Track 1: Fundamentals of Housing Counseling
Ideal for new counselors and staff, this track will help participants build foundational skills in housing counseling, HUD protocols, client documentation and core service areas through hands-on, practical learning.
Track 2: Enhancing Housing Counseling Practices
Created for established housing counselors and program staff, this track will provide practical strategies to improve efficiency, strengthen HUD compliance and enhance case management through streamlined workflows and effective use of CMS tools.
Track 3: Organizational Leadership & Resilience
Designed for program managers and senior staff, this track will equip current and aspiring housing counseling agency leaders with essential skills in strategic management, team development and adaptive leadership practices.
NCRC is offering full and partial scholarships to cover training fees and travel costs. To apply for a scholarship, be sure to include that information on the registration form found here.
Registration and scholarship applications will close at 5 pm ET on Friday, July 25.