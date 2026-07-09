NCRC To Host Reinvest Washington, a Regional Summit for Community Development Leaders

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) will host Reinvest Washington in Tacoma on September 22, 2026. The summit will bring together advocates, lenders, developers, philanthropy, public sector, nonprofit leaders and community development practitioners for practical conversations grounded in what people and organizations are experiencing across the state.
Communities in Washington are navigating rising housing costs, displacement pressures and uneven access to capital while also advancing new approaches to homeownership, networking, wealth-building and locally rooted development. From the urban cores of Tacoma and Seattle to the smaller enclaves of rural and Tribal communities, leaders are building partnerships, testing new ideas and working to ensure economic growth reaches more people and places.
Conversations will explore how communities can expand housing opportunities without deepening displacement, strengthen homeownership and wealth-building, improve access to capital and community investment, support locally rooted development and entrepreneurship, sustain community-led organizations and development systems and build partnerships that create broader shared prosperity.
The summit will highlight both statewide priorities and locally rooted work already underway, creating opportunities for collaboration, relationship building and shared learning across sectors and geographies.
Additional program details and speakers will be announced in the coming months.
Learn more and register now at: www.ncrc.org/washington.
Partners:
African Community Housing and Development
Asian Pacific Cultural Center
Casa of Oregon
Low Income Housing Institute
Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing
OIC of Washington
Washington Homeownership Resource Center
Washington State Employee Credit Union
The Reinvest Washington sponsorship provides coveted marketing and networking opportunities amongst local leaders and changemakers within Washington. Be part of this transformational experience. Become a sponsor today by contacting NCRC’s Development team.