NCRC Video: A conversation with key financial regulators on proposed Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) reform

By / August 3, 2022 / NCRC Videos / 1 minute of reading

Recorded August 2, 2022

Listen to our conversation with key financial regulators on proposed Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) reform. We dig into the potential areas for reform, and how these impact your communities.

For more information and sample comment letters, visit our #TreasureCRA page.

Speakers:

  • Eric Belsky, Director, Division of Consumer and Community Affairs, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
  • Grovetta Gardineer, Senior Deputy Comptroller for Bank Supervision Policy, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
  • Irvin Henderson, Vice Chairperson of the Board, NCRC
  • Mark Pearce, Director, Division of Depositor and Consumer Protection, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
  • Jesse Van Tol, Chief Executive Officer, NCRC
Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

