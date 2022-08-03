NCRC Video: A conversation with key financial regulators on proposed Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) reform

Recorded August 2, 2022
Listen to our conversation with key financial regulators on proposed Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) reform. We dig into the potential areas for reform, and how these impact your communities.
For more information and sample comment letters, visit our #TreasureCRA page.
Speakers:
- Eric Belsky, Director, Division of Consumer and Community Affairs, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
- Grovetta Gardineer, Senior Deputy Comptroller for Bank Supervision Policy, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
- Irvin Henderson, Vice Chairperson of the Board, NCRC
- Mark Pearce, Director, Division of Depositor and Consumer Protection, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
- Jesse Van Tol, Chief Executive Officer, NCRC