NCRC Video: CRA Basics

Online Event Archive Recorded March 24, 2022
Banks are critical community partners and can be a catalyst for change in your neighborhood, particularly when public resources shrink.
Learn about the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) and explore how CRA can be used to increase reinvestment in your communities. This is crucial information for anyone working towards a Just Economy.
Speaker:
Catherine Petrusz, CRA Coordinator, NCRC
Webinar Slides
Webinar Chat Log:
12:50:32 From Catherine Petrusz to Everyone:
Catherine Petrusz?
CRA Coordinator
National Community Reinvestment Coalition
202.770.3619
cpetrusz@ncrc.org
Pronouns: She/Her/Hers
12:51:18 From Catherine Petrusz to Hosts and panelists:
Hi Chloe!
12:51:44 From Catherine Petrusz to Hosts and panelists:
Remind me – am I the one who clicks “start webinar” ?
12:52:22 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Hosts and panelists:
You can! Or I can, up to you
12:59:06 From Kecia Hendrix Econ Program to Hosts and panelists:
Good afternoon everyone
12:59:11 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Hosts and panelists:
Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us for CRA Basics!
12:59:19 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Everyone:
Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us for CRA Basics!
12:59:35 From Kecia Hendrix Econ Program to Hosts and panelists:
I don’t see it
12:59:55 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Everyone:
It should be live now if you click polls at the bottom of your screen
13:00:11 From Kecia Hendrix Econ Program to Hosts and panelists:
Thank you, let me try
13:01:00 From Shannon McGuire to Everyone:
Shannon McGuire Ceiba Philadelphia, PA
13:01:02 From Kwin Chavis to Everyone:
Kwin Chavis, Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida
13:01:02 From scott wolford to Everyone:
Scott Wolford
13:01:03 From Dominique Fortune to Everyone:
Dominique Fortune, Washington DC, Nonprofit Finance Fund
13:01:03 From Jennifer Kuhn to Everyone:
Jen Kuhn, Dayton, Oh
13:01:04 From Matt McGee to Hosts and panelists:
Matt McGee, New Directions Housing Corporation, Louisville, KY
13:01:05 From Lori Tanner-PVPC to Everyone:
Lori Tanner, Pioneer Valley Planning Commission, western MA
13:01:06 From Andrea Juracek she/hers (Housing Choice Partners) to Everyone:
Andrea Juracek, Executive Director of Housing Choice Partners in Chicago
13:01:08 From fwilliams to Everyone:
Fonda Williams ECDI CantonOH
13:01:08 From Stephen Lasser to Everyone:
Stephen Lasser
13:01:08 From Tom Banks to Hosts and panelists:
Tom Banks, Hope Partnership, Kissimmee, FL
13:01:10 From monica to Everyone:
Monica! Houston Habitat for Humanity, TX
13:01:12 From Sara Harrison to Everyone:
Sara Harrison, University of Dayton
13:01:12 From YESENIA OTERO to Everyone:
Yesenia Otero, Consumer Puerto Rico
13:01:12 From Madison D’Ornellas, CRC (they/them) to Everyone:
Madison D’Ornellas, CRC. Long Beach, CA. Good morning everyone!
13:01:12 From Mishell Gonzalez to Hosts and panelists:
Family Resource Center- Mishell Gonzalez, Apex NC
13:01:12 From Robyn Taylor to Everyone:
Robyn Taylor, National Association of Chronic Disease Directors, Columbus, ohio
13:01:13 From Lupita Islas to Hosts and panelists:
Good morning, Lupita Islas, Mechanics Bank, California
13:01:13 From NaTasha Horton to Everyone:
NaTasha Horton, Truist Bank, Community Development Manager, Baltimore MD
13:01:13 From scott wolford to Everyone:
Carolina Community Impact
13:01:13 From Diane/Dee Elliott to Everyone:
Diane Elliott, Catalyst4, Bethlehem, PA
13:01:14 From Trudie McClelland-United Housing to Everyone:
Trudie McClelland United Housing Tennessee
13:01:15 From kmcmillin to Everyone:
Kassy McMillin
13:01:15 From Jennifer Bowser to Everyone:
Jennifer Bowser, Executive Director, Arcadia-DeSoto County HFH
13:01:15 From RoxAnne to Everyone:
RoxAnne Witte
13:01:15 From Geoffrey Ehnis-Clark MSHDA to Everyone:
Geoff Ehnis-Clark, Michigan State Housing Development Authority, Lansing MI
13:01:15 From Marcio Thompson to Everyone:
Marcio Thompson, Huntington Bank
13:01:16 From Michele Santana to Everyone:
Michele Santana, FUND Consulting, Chicago
13:01:16 From NW HomeStart to Everyone:
Hello! Michelle Ryan, NW HomeStart – Rockford, IL
13:01:16 From trish sanders to Everyone:
Trish Sanders, Controller Houston Habitat for Humanity
13:01:17 From shanon.fitzler to Everyone:
Shanon Conroy from Wolters Kluwer
13:01:19 From Joe Battle to Everyone:
Joe Battle Carolina Community Impact
13:01:19 From Alexandria Knipp (she/her) to Everyone:
Alexandria Knipp, FUND Consulting, Savannah GA
13:01:19 From Bruno Siebach to Everyone:
Bruno Siebach – LendingClub Bank
13:01:20 From Jonnathan Wong-Coronel to Everyone:
Jonnathan Wong-Coronel
13:01:20 From Sheri to Everyone:
Sheri West-True West Homes
13:01:21 From Victoria Lerma to Everyone:
Victoria Lerma, FIU Jorge M Perez Metropolitan Center, Miramar, FL
13:01:21 From Michelle Bodkins to Everyone:
Michelle Bodkins – CommunityWorks in West Virginia – Charleston, WV
13:01:22 From Mamie LeGrand to Hosts and panelists:
Mamie LeGrand, FSS Coordinator-Housing Specialist
13:01:22 From Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group (PCRG) to Everyone:
Yvette Howard, Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group
13:01:22 From Stephen Lasser to Everyone:
Stephen Lasser The Urban League of Essex County
13:01:25 From Jonita Robinson to Everyone:
Jonita Robinson, Eatonville Community Redevelopment
13:01:26 From Marco Rosa to Everyone:
Marco Rosa, Thread Capital, Raleigh NC
13:01:26 From Karlene to Hosts and panelists:
Karlene Morris
13:01:26 From Russell Catron to Everyone:
Russell Catron, Tennessee Housing Development Agency; Dayton, TN
13:01:27 From James Miller (he/him) to Everyone:
James Miller, Housing Action Illinois, Chicago
13:01:28 From Steve McIntyre to Everyone:
Steve McIntyre-Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas-Fort Worth
13:01:29 From Kathleen Healy to Everyone:
Kathleen Healy Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler Counties, Elmira, NY
13:01:29 From Derrick Holland to Everyone:
Derrick Holland/Trinity Partners/Atlanta, GA
13:01:29 From RoxAnne to Everyone:
RoxAnne Witte, Jefferson County, Jefferson Wisconsin
13:01:30 From Roland Gainer to Hosts and panelists:
Roland Gainer, U-SNAP-BAC,Inc, Detroit, MI
13:01:31 From C Bernstein to Everyone:
C. Bernstein, UMass Donahue Institute, Economic and Public Policy Research
13:01:32 From Bradley Henry to Hosts and panelists:
Bradley Henry, Housing Options & Planning Enterprises, Inc., Oxon Hill, Maryland
13:01:32 From Suzanne Feola to Everyone:
Suzanne Feola Habitat for Humanity North Central CT
13:01:32 From Odetta Evans to Everyone:
Good afternoon My name is Odetta, Eastern Shore Maryland – SHORE UP! Inc.
13:01:33 From Mary Coddington to Everyone:
Mary Coddington Affordable Housing Consultant, Denver, Co
13:01:33 From Ashley Walton to Everyone:
Ashley Walton – Student Harvard Extension School,
13:01:33 From Hannah Cariati to Everyone:
Hannah Cariati, NeighborWorks Salt Lake
13:01:33 From John Boyle | PCRG to Everyone:
John Boyle – Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group
13:01:34 From Isabel McLain to Everyone:
Isabel McLain – Housing Opportunities of Virginia
13:01:34 From Soraya Otero to Everyone:
Soraya Otero NCRC
13:01:35 From Lilliam Jarquin to Everyone:
Lilliam Jarquin, FIU Jorge M Perez Metropolitan Center; Miami, FL
13:01:36 From kmcmillin to Everyone:
Kassy McMillin – Vicksburg, MS
13:01:38 From Adrian Charles Hill to Everyone:
Adrian Charles Hill/Community Loan Fund/Community Investment Trust Initiative/Albany, New York
13:01:40 From Sherina Caban Housing Partnership to Everyone:
Sherina Caban Housing Partnership
13:01:40 From Jessie Ewald to Everyone:
Jessie Ewald, Better Housing Coalition, Richmond, Va
13:01:40 From Herman Gibson to Everyone:
Herman Gibson-Community Renewal Team-Connecticut
13:01:41 From Barry I. Forrester to Everyone:
Barry Forrester, investor, Oxford, OH
13:01:41 From Linda Miller (she/her) to Everyone:
Greetings from Minnesota. Linda Miller here, representing the Multicultural Media & Correspondents Association
13:01:43 From Patrick Meehan to Everyone:
Patrick Meehan, University of Michigan
13:01:43 From Karlene to Hosts and panelists:
Miami, FL
13:01:43 From Tammy L. Rivera/ SOC ED to Everyone:
Tammy Rivera, Southside Organizing Center, Milwaukee, WI
13:01:43 From mdohe to Everyone:
Dr. Mary Doherty SDOH mdohertyhcc@gmail.com
13:01:44 From Jex to Everyone:
Jex, Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC), Phoenix AZ
13:01:45 From Andre Rowe to Everyone:
Pamela Taylor, Choanoke Area Development Association of NC, Inc., Rich Square, NC
13:01:45 From Emanuel Hetzler to Everyone:
Emanuel Hetzler, Consolidated Credit Solutions, Fort Lauderdale FL
13:01:45 From Ellen LIssy Rosenberg (Santander) to Everyone:
Ellen Lissy Rosenberg, Community Partnerships, Santander Bank
13:01:46 From Lauren Wilson, The First to Everyone:
Lauren Wilson, The First Bank Brandon, MS
13:01:47 From Frank Del Villar, CFA to Hosts and panelists:
Catherine!!!! so so nice to see you!! It’s Frank Del Villar back in the fun CDFI world with Carolina Community Impact 🙂
13:01:47 From Jonnathan Wong-Coronel to Everyone:
Jonnathan Wong-Coronel, Orestes Capital, Palm Beach FL
13:01:47 From Sunny Glottmann, CRL (she/her) to Everyone:
Sunny Glottmann-Center for Responsible Lending-Washington DC
13:01:48 From Sabeen Uddin to Everyone:
Sabeen Uddin – DHI Mortgage
13:01:53 From Andrew Mayronne to Everyone:
Andrew Mayronne, Dogwood Health Trust
13:01:53 From Ellen McCabe (she/her) to Hosts and panelists:
Housing Trust Fund of Johnson County, Iowa City, IA
13:01:54 From Teresa Hunter | FHAS & O100 to Everyone:
Family Housing Advisory Services, and Omaha 100 Incorporated. Omaha, Nebraska
13:01:54 From Chris McGaughey to Everyone:
Chris McGaughey, Community Development Officer, Central Bank & Trust, KY
13:01:55 From Rachel Ruben, CHAI to Everyone:
Rachel Ruben, Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc.
13:01:57 From Robert Desmond to Everyone:
Robert Desmond – Wolters Kluwer
13:01:58 From Catherine Petrusz to Hosts and panelists:
Should we give folks another minute?
13:01:59 From Frank Del Villar, CFA to Hosts and panelists:
running the Raleigh Kiva Hub 🙂
13:02:00 From Briana Gordley to Hosts and panelists:
Briana Gordley, Texas Appleseed
13:02:01 From Marian Williams jh to Hosts and panelists:
Marian Williams, Southfair CDC, Dallas, TX
13:02:01 From Crystal Chopin to Everyone:
Crystal Chopin, Oasis of Hope (Memphis, TN)
13:02:02 From ypruitt to Everyone:
Hello. Yolanda Pruitt Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada.
13:02:07 From Alicia Nelson-Bell to Hosts and panelists:
Logan utah- Utah State University extensions empowering financial wellness team
13:02:08 From Brett Mcmillan II to Everyone:
Bo McMillan, Redress Movement
13:02:09 From Maybeth M. Davis to Everyone:
Maybeth Morales-Davis, Neighborhood Housing Services of Waterbury – CT
13:02:09 From Brayden (bRAY-den) He/They pronouns to Everyone:
Hey everyone! Brayden with Neighborworks Home Partners- Twin Cities, Minnesota
13:02:10 From User to Everyone:
Mike Badik, Historic South Initiative
13:02:10 From Joyce smith to Everyone:
Joyce Smith
13:02:11 From Maranda to Everyone:
Maranda, Davidson Housing Coalition in Davidson, NC
13:02:12 From Marcus Braymer to Everyone:
Marcus Braymer-Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas-Fort Worth Texas
13:02:14 From Nancy Bromhal – First National Bank to Everyone:
Nancy Bromhal, First National Bank, Raleigh, NC
13:02:16 From Maude Trost to Everyone:
Maude Trost, St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, St. Louis, MO
13:02:18 From Camille to Everyone:
Camille Gilchriest – Dallas College Labor Market Intelligence Center
13:02:19 From Brian York to Everyone:
Brian York – Oregon Human Development Corporation – Statewide, OR
13:02:20 From Stacie Sanders Housing Oregon to Everyone:
Stacie Sanders, Housing Oregon
13:02:21 From Jorge Alvarado FHDC to Everyone:
Jorge Alvarado, FHDC, Woodburn, Oregon
13:02:22 From Joyce smith to Everyone:
Joyce Smith, Centennial Parkside CDC, Philadelphia, PA
13:02:22 From Samantha Lethcoe to Hosts and panelists:
Good afternoon! Samantha Lethcoe with Keep Monroe County Beautiful in Madisonville, TN
13:02:23 From Shou to Everyone:
Shou Mo – Rockwood Community Development Center, Portland, OR
13:02:23 From Dana Ginsburg to Everyone:
Hello from Washington, DC – Dana Ginsburg – ComplianceTech
13:02:23 From Kecia Hendrix Econ Program to Hosts and panelists:
Kecia L. Hendrix
Alabama State Conference (ASC )NAACP Economic Programs
Alabama
13:02:24 From Jonathan Roque to Hosts and panelists:
Greetings form Hunts Point the Bronx. My name is Jonathan Roque, Pastor of the Hunts Point DAMASCUS CHRISTIAN Church
13:02:25 From Venitia Boyce (she/they) to Everyone:
Hello! Venitia, Financial Coach at Change Machine
13:02:25 From Mamie LeGrand to Everyone:
Mamie LeGrand, FSS Coordinator-Housing Specialist- Sandhills Community Action Program, Southern Pines, NC
13:02:26 From Cindy New to Everyone:
Cindy New – KeyBank – Community Mortgage Lending Manager
13:02:27 From Bruce Schultz to Everyone:
Bruce Schultz, VP/CRA Officer Gateway First Bank Tulsa, OK
13:02:30 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Hosts and panelists:
Speaker: Catherine Petrusz? CRA Coordinator National Community Reinvestment Coalition 202.770.3619 cpetrusz@ncrc.org Pronouns: She/Her/Hers
13:02:34 From Angela Milton to Everyone:
Angela Milton, Membership Services Director African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs
13:02:35 From Sarah Alvarez (she/her) to Everyone:
Sarah Alvarez, Montgomery County, MD Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice
13:02:41 From Monica Palmeira (she/her) | Greenlining Institute to Everyone:
Monica Palmeira – Greenlining Institute – California (calling from North Carolina)
13:02:44 From Charlie Gayle to Everyone:
Charlie Gayle, Wells Fargo Office of Consumer Practices
13:02:45 From Shannon S. Hayes, CFEI to Everyone:
Shannon Hayes with Arizona Fair Housing Center in Mesa Arizona
13:02:47 From Montrice Terry to Hosts and panelists:
Montrice Terry
13:02:47 From kthomas to Everyone:
Hello, Kimberly Thomas, Bonner Center, Indianapolis, IN
13:02:53 From Everette.Rufolo-Roger@atlanticunionbank.com to Everyone:
Everette Rufolo-Roger, CRA Process Coordinator, Atlantic Union Bank, Richmond, VA
13:02:55 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Everyone:
Speaker: Catherine Petrusz? CRA Coordinator National Community Reinvestment Coalition 202.770.3619 cpetrusz@ncrc.org Pronouns: She/Her/Hers
13:02:59 From Imetzi Adon to Hosts and panelists:
Imetzi Adon, housing counselor @ Housing Partnership in Dover ,NJ
13:03:03 From Frank Del Villar, CFA to Everyone:
Frank Del Villar, CFA with Carolina Community Impact in Raleigh, NC
13:03:05 From Sidney Cano to Everyone:
Sidney Gaona, American Bank, Corpus Christi, Texas
13:03:08 From Montrice Terry to Hosts and panelists:
Montrice Terry Reinvest
13:03:20 From Brenna Kearns to Everyone:
Brenna Kearns, Relman Colfax in DC
13:03:20 From Jorge Contreras, NFF (he/him) to Everyone:
Jorge Contreras, Nonprofit Finance Fund, Oakland CA
13:03:21 From Lynette Pang to Everyone:
Lynette Pang, LENDonate SF Bay Area
13:03:22 From Martha Collins – Fort Worth to Everyone:
Martha Collins, Revitalization Coordinator City of Fort Worth Economic Development
13:03:23 From Samantha Sherrod to Everyone:
Samantha Sherrod, Morino Ventures (family foundation), Northwest Indiana
13:03:24 From Debra Eidson to Everyone:
Debra Eidson, Self-Help Ventures Fund, Durham, NC
13:03:25 From Brittany Webb to Everyone:
Brittany Webb, National Housing Conference, Washington DC
13:03:25 From Melissa Bockius to Everyone:
Melissa Bockius, VT Legal Aid, VT
13:03:25 From Gina O’Brien to Everyone:
Gina OBtien
13:03:26 From Aliyah Shaheed- CRC to Hosts and panelists:
Aliyah Shaheed, California Reinvestment Coalition
13:03:27 From rbalinbin to Everyone:
Aloha from Hawaii
13:03:28 From Susan Venegoni to Everyone:
Susan, Housing Counselor, Pennsylvania
13:03:28 From Robert Kalnicky to Everyone:
Bob Kalnicky, Community Service Council, Bolingbrook, IL
13:03:29 From Jennifer Bondio, Habitat for Humanity STW to Everyone:
Jennifer Bondio, Director of Homeowner Services
13:03:30 From Katie DeSantis she/her to Everyone:
Katie DeSantis, Portland Community Reinvestment Initiatives. Portland Oregon
13:03:31 From Luke O’Brien, Clarifi (he/him) to Everyone:
Luke O’Brien, Clarifi in Philadelphia
13:03:31 From Sohrab Kohli to Hosts and panelists:
Hello all! Sohrab Kohli, Aspen Institute Financial Security Program. I’m based in Chicago.
13:03:32 From PCV #1 to Everyone:
Anna Canero, Pacific Community Ventures, California
13:03:34 From jeff benthall to Everyone:
Greetings! Damascus Outreach Association, Inc. – Eure, NC 27935 – Jeff Benthall
13:03:34 From Laura J. Hughes/Avidia Bank to Everyone:
Laura J. Hughes, Avidia Bank
13:03:35 From Julia Knowlton Brown to Everyone:
Julia Brown, Office of Evaluation Sciences, US General Services Administration, Washington, DC
13:03:37 From Trent Ogilvie to Everyone:
Trent Ogilvie Columbia Housing and Redevelopment Corporation Columbia, Tennessee
13:03:39 From Ira Bates Jr to Everyone:
Ira Bates, The First Bank – Spanish Fort, AL
13:03:40 From Sherry Kwo to Everyone:
Sherry Kwo, Legal Services of the Hudson Valle, Newburgh, NY
13:03:41 From BEN OLIVER to Hosts and panelists:
Ben Oliver, GROW CDFI, Grand Rapids, MI
13:03:42 From Bob Zdenek to Everyone:
Bob Zdenek, San Joaquin Valley Housing Collaborative and CCEDA, San Luis Obispo, CA
13:03:42 From Jane MacKenzie to Everyone:
Jane MacKenzie, Northern Homes CDC, Boyne City, Michigan.
13:03:43 From Christian Bohn to Hosts and panelists:
Christian Bohn. Hamlyn Williams Consulting. San Diego, CA
13:03:48 From Gina O’Brien to Everyone:
Gina OBrien, LHOME, Louisville KY
13:03:49 From Sonia Gutierrez to Everyone:
Sonia P Gutierrez DC Department of Housing & Community Development, Washington DC
13:03:50 From Cal Ratcliff to Everyone:
Cal Ratcliff; American Bank, NA
13:03:52 From Evan Wentz – Carter Bank & Trust to Everyone:
Evan Wentz, CRA Analyst with Carter Bank & Trust. We’re based out of Martinsville, VA.
13:03:59 From Maurice Franklin to Everyone:
Mo Franklin Franklin & Associates Realty
13:04:00 From Dr. Sylvia Bittle-Patton to Everyone:
Dr. Sylvia Bittle-Patton, The Cherry Community Organization, Charlotte, NC.
13:04:01 From Ryan Gremillion to Everyone:
Ryan Gremillion, African American Alliance for CDFI CEOs, Cary, NC
13:04:02 From Theresa Wellman to Everyone:
Theresa Wellman, City of Annapolis, Community Development
13:04:03 From Roberta M. Coleman (she/her) to Everyone:
Roberta M. Coleman, Kabod House International, Homewood, IL
13:04:05 From Quandrea Patterson to Everyone:
Quandrea Patterson, The American Legion, Washington DC
13:04:07 From Donta Council to Hosts and panelists:
Dr. Donta Council, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
13:04:11 From Tiffany to Everyone:
Tiffany Johnson, Kingdom Community Development Corporation, Spring Lake, NC
13:04:13 From Heather Starzynski, NWWVT (she/her) to Everyone:
Heather Starzynski, NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, Rutland, VT
13:04:20 From Marty E. Ellis to Everyone:
Hello Everyone – Marty Ellis from GEN-Wealth Empowerment based on the East Coast. Tampa – Boston
13:04:21 From Marcella W. to Hosts and panelists:
Greetings – Marcella Willis in DC
13:04:22 From Guerds Jean to Everyone:
Guerds Jean, Legal Aid Service of Collier County, Naples, FL
13:04:24 From Sohrab Kohli to Everyone:
Hello all! Sohrab Kohli, Aspen Institute Financial Security Program. I’m based in Chicago.
13:04:25 From Jennifer Bondio, Habitat for Humanity STW to Everyone:
Jennifer Bondio, Director of Homeowner Services, Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West, Mandeville, Louisiana
13:04:28 From Kevin Washington to Everyone:
Kevin Washington, The Kresge Foundation, Troy MI
13:04:32 From KHergesheimer to Everyone:
Karin Hergesheimer, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Kalispell, MT
13:04:33 From Maurice Franklin to Everyone:
Franklin & Associates Realty St Petersburg Fl
13:04:35 From Laurie Benner to Everyone:
Laurie Benner, National Fair Housing Alliance
13:04:36 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Everyone:
13:04:58 From Don Gilbert to Everyone:
Don Gilbert, Kingdom Community Builders
13:05:15 From Chris J to Hosts and panelists:
Chris Jones, BLDG Memphis
13:05:16 From Jehanne Spriggs – Accessity (she/her) Kumeyaay Land to Everyone:
Jehanne Spriggs with Accessity
13:05:17 From Coleena Ali to Everyone:
Coleena Ali, Toledo, OH Reinvest Toledo
13:05:22 From Dhathri Chunduru – THDA to Everyone:
Dhathri Chunduru, TN Housing Dev. Agency
13:05:22 From Ed Atkins to Everyone:
Ed Atkins
13:05:23 From Susan Silver to Everyone:
Susan Silver, Comprehensive Care of Wilmington, Wilmington, NC
13:05:23 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Everyone:
Catherine Petrusz? CRA Coordinator National Community Reinvestment Coalition 202.770.3619 cpetrusz@ncrc.org Pronouns: She/Her/Hers
13:05:25 From Maggie Lea to Everyone:
Maggie Lea, Mile High Connects, Denver, CO
13:05:30 From Elizabeth Grossman to Everyone:
Elizabeth Grossman, Policy Counsel, Pacific Community Ventures
13:05:36 From ShaVaughn Blunt to Everyone:
ShaVaughn Blunt, Homeport, Columbus, Ohio
13:05:44 From Nathan Greenberg to Everyone:
Nathan Greenberg, Fundraising Manager at DeSales Community Development in St. Louis, MO
13:05:45 From Julian Mensah to Everyone:
Julian Mensah with On the Road Lending based in Dallas, TX
13:05:48 From Kiyah Goldberg to Everyone:
Kiyah Goldberg – MSG & Associates Consulting (City of Harrisburg)
13:05:52 From CAF_GISELA VASQUEZ to Everyone:
Gisela Vasquez_Center of Assistance to Families ( CAF )
13:05:55 From Alena Anderson, United Way of SWPA to Everyone:
Hi everyone! Alena Anderson, United Way of Southwestern PA
13:05:56 From Rachel Batterson to Everyone:
Rachel Batterson, Vermont Legal Aid, Inc., Housing Discrimination Law Project.
13:05:58 From Janelle Paule to Everyone:
Janelle Paule – Nonprofit Finance Fund
13:06:00 From Kitty McKune to Hosts and panelists:
Kitty McKune, New Directions Housing Corporation, Louisville, Kentucky.
13:06:02 From Cassandra to Everyone:
Cassandra Backman Weber State University Ogden Utah
13:06:08 From Jessica Jorge to Hosts and panelists:
Jessica Jorge-Graulau, Southern Bancorp Community Partners, Arkansas
13:06:09 From Victoria Carter to Everyone:
Victoria Carter, You Can Make It Home Ownership Center, Inc. Smyrna TN
13:06:12 From E. René Soulé & Associates to Hosts and panelists:
Bishop E Rene Soulé- Board Chair
Liberty Restoration CDC
Hammond LA
13:06:19 From Paula Pearlman to Everyone:
Paula Pearlman, public interest attorney, Los Angeles, CA
13:06:21 From Latisha Brown to Everyone:
Latisha Brown Atlantic Union Bank
13:06:24 From Molly Morris to Everyone:
Molly Morris, Board Member, Northwest Native Development Fund, a Native CDFI
13:06:26 From Ari Pereira to Everyone:
Aristides Pereira, DC Dept. of Insurance, Securities and Banking
13:06:35 From Tashi Lhewa to Everyone:
Tashi Lhewa, Legal Aid Society, NYC
13:06:38 From Kecia Hendrix Econ Program to Hosts and panelists:
Kecia Hendrix
ASC NAACP ECONOMIC PROGRAMS CHAIR
256.694.67229
kecialetoi1@gmail.com
13:06:46 From Robert Terrell to Everyone:
Robert Terrell, Fair Housing, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Boston Housing Authority and NCRC Member.
13:06:52 From Pablo Javier Calvo to Everyone:
Pablo Calvo, Graduate Government Student Harvard
13:07:01 From Dr. Robin Forde to Everyone:
DR. ROBIN FORDE TEMPLE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY
13:07:40 From Sherry Rout to Everyone:
Sherry Rout – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis – Government Relations and Advocacy
13:08:51 From Sheida Elmi (she/her) to Everyone:
Sheida Elmi, Aspen Institute Financial Security Program, based in Denver CO
13:09:11 From Roy Dozier to Everyone:
Roy Dozier, Organizer, Proposed Fair Break FCU, Memphis, TN.
13:09:26 From Tasha Gresham-James (she/her) to Everyone:
Tasha Gresham-James, Dundalk Renaissance, Dundalk, MD
13:10:12 From WY to Everyone:
Walda Yon, LEDC, Washington DC
13:10:13 From Kim Simon-Carter Bank & Trust to Everyone:
Hi everyone
13:10:30 From Tracey Powell to Everyone:
Tracey Powell, Thrive Now 78, Atlanta, GA
13:10:39 From Kim Simon-Carter Bank & Trust to Everyone:
Kim Simon Carter Bank & Trust, VA
13:10:55 From Natalia Lima to Everyone:
Natalia Lima, Citizens, MA
13:10:57 From Kausta Spann to Everyone:
Kausta Spann, St. Louis Equal Housing and Community Reinvestment Alliance, St. Louis, MO
13:11:05 From Bryan Lazerus to Everyone:
Bryan Lazerus – Long Island Housing Partnership Hauppauge, NY
13:11:07 From Sandra Davis to Everyone:
Sandra Davis, Financial Justice Advocate, Wealth Justice Project, www.linkedin.com/sandracdavis
13:12:08 From Bruce C. Mitchell to Everyone:
NCRC has a “Redlining Hub” with many resources concerning redlining and its impact on communities located here: https://ncrc.org/redlining/
13:12:52 From antwuan wallace to Everyone:
antwuan wallace,he/him/his, public policy researcher
13:13:08 From Bruce Schultz to Everyone:
I highly recommend reading “The Color of Law” by Richard Rothstein on the history and origins of redlining. https://www.epi.org/publication/the-color-of-law-a-forgotten-history-of-how-our-government-segregated-america/
13:13:27 From tomtresser@gmail.com to Everyone:
The CivicLab (http://www.civiclab.us) is looking for allies and collaborators for our effort to investigate Tax Increment Financing districts (TIFs). See our arguments for making TIFs a social justice and racial justice issue at https://tinyurl.com/TIFs-Social-Justice. TIFs steal property tax dollars and the #1 victim is our public school system. Our precious public funds are then used to subsidize lavish projects in affluent communities. This is a national issue as TIFs are in 49 states. We estimate that TIFs are removing $20 BILLION from US public schools annually. We are happy to do a Zoom briefing for anyone on this call. This is about civil rights and economic justice. Tom Tresser – tom@civiclab.us
13:13:54 From Rachel Batterson to Everyone:
Or you can watch the 1/2 hour video summarizing it, which is narrated by Rothstein: “Segregated by Design”
13:14:13 From Will Sanford to Everyone:
How do I find a financial institution’s CRA boundaries?
13:14:45 From Bruce C. Mitchell to Everyone:
NCRC’s interview with Richard Rothstein is located here: https://ncrc.org/just-economy-session-richard-rothstein/
13:14:46 From Jennifer Kuhn to Everyone:
Do these regulations apply to Credit Unions, too?
13:14:59 From Ed Atkins to Hosts and panelists:
Catherine, are the evaluations preformed per branch location or per bank brand name?
13:15:25 From Georgia STAND-UP to Hosts and panelists:
Will we be granted access to the slides?
13:15:45 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Everyone:
Yes, we will be sharing the slides and recording with registrants
13:15:50 From Will Sanford to Everyone:
How do we find the geographic service area?
13:15:57 From Georgia STAND-UP to Hosts and panelists:
Thanks
13:16:22 From cmugele to Everyone:
Carol Mugele – Housing Partnership, Dover, NJ
13:17:05 From A’Jai, The Cornerstone Collective 2020 and Damê Consultants to Everyone:
please enlarge a bit, thanks
13:17:23 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Everyone:
I’m seeing some good questions in the chat, please try to put your questions in the Q&A so we don’t lose them in the quick moving chat
13:17:29 From Juan Gutierrez to Everyone:
I am in San Antonio TX and I have had 15 clients approved for mortgages and not one has been approved by a bank and I am getting suspicious.
13:18:07 From Rod Bender to Hosts and panelists:
Will this webinar recording be sent out to attendees?
13:18:21 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Rod Bender and all panelists:
Yes
13:18:23 From Paul Johnson to Everyone:
Hi, will there be a link for this webinar after today’s meeting? My colleague not make it – tks/paul
13:18:48 From Rachel Batterson to Everyone:
Also, will slides/info be available?
13:19:39 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Everyone:
We will share the recording and the slides with all registrants
13:22:38 From CZ to Hosts and panelists:
Appreciate the pace of the Presenter! A majority of these calls are often fast-paced, which is understandable, with so much information to cover. In this case, it’s easy to follow and digest. Thanks!
13:22:45 From Paul Johnson to Everyone:
Great-tks
13:23:01 From Rachel Batterson to Everyone:
?
13:23:09 From ebony m to Everyone:
Great. Thank you!
13:23:28 From Kathleen Blanchard to Hosts and panelists:
An assessment area can be part of a county; it need not be a full county.
13:23:34 From rbusby to Everyone:
Great!
13:23:51 From Georgia STAND-UP to Hosts and panelists:
Thank you for breaking CRA’s in this way. Very helpful
13:25:09 From Tasha Gresham-James (she/her) to Everyone:
cool thanks for the help
13:25:23 From Marcella to Hosts and panelists:
Preditory lending vs. banks
13:28:39 From Dana Ginsburg to Everyone:
This is one of my favorite graphics that summarizes CRA and fair lending laws. Hope you find it helpful: https://www.philadelphiafed.org/community-development/housing-and-neighborhoods/five-things-to-know-about-the-community-reinvestment-act-and-fair-lending-laws
13:29:04 From Jennifer Wood to Everyone:
thank you!
13:29:10 From ebony m to Everyone:
thanks for sharing this!
13:29:20 From Venitia Boyce (she/they) to Everyone:
Thank you, Dana!
13:29:52 From roy.woods to Everyone:
This is very helpful information. thank You for sharing
13:29:59 From Roland Gainer to Everyone:
Thank you!
13:30:15 From cris doby to Everyone:
She trained me in community organizing!
13:30:29 From tomtresser@gmail.com to Everyone:
Gail was a giant in Chicago!
13:31:22 From CZ to Everyone:
Nice Thanks!
13:31:25 From paul.lee@fmb.com to Hosts and panelists:
What can you tell us about the CRA modernization? Which changes do you expect to see and areas that need improvement?
13:31:35 From gwen to Hosts and panelists:
will we have access to the recording of this and the slides?
13:33:08 From CZ to Everyone:
This will be a very valuable tool when I am ready for entry into minority lending for community lending SMH SMH SMH…
13:33:20 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Everyone:
We will be sharing the recording of this webinar and the slides with all registrants
13:33:38 From paul.lee@fmb.com to Everyone:
What makes someone a minority?
13:33:42 From Tina Cook – President Nwww.nationalnewmediacorp.org to Everyone:
I uncovered additional discrimination hidden in plain sight in HMDA data.
13:34:46 From Tina Cook – President Nwww.nationalnewmediacorp.org to Everyone:
What makes someone a minority is what the loan officer “observes” them to be. Not even what they self identify as.
13:35:48 From Julia Knowlton Brown to Everyone:
In HMDA data (at least in the more recent files), there is an indicator for whether race and ethnicity were determined by observing the person or by self-identification
13:36:02 From Julia Knowlton Brown to Everyone:
But yes, still problematic
13:36:08 From Tina Cook – President Nwww.nationalnewmediacorp.org to Everyone:
Banks are reaching into states that they have zero branches or ATMs and extracting Black & Asian mortgage wealth without a single cent in CRA contribution. This is happening nationally.
13:36:21 From CZ to Everyone:
What was the last slide? For Small Business HMDA
13:37:19 From Tina Cook – President Nwww.nationalnewmediacorp.org to Everyone:
CFPB and the Fed are hiding complaints.
13:37:25 From Bill to Hosts and panelists:
What data is available regarding small business and other lending to veterans, service members and their immediate families?
13:37:48 From CZ to Everyone:
I didn’t get time to jot down the link? Thanks
13:38:12 From Coleena Ali to Everyone:
@ Tina Cook can you explain that more. What does “reaching into states” mean and how are they extracting? I’m not familiar with this at all.
13:39:07 From Kecia Hendrix Econ Program to Hosts and panelists:
I’m registering today for the Just Economy Convention
13:39:12 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Everyone:
Make sure to register for our next webinar, a walkthrough of NCRC’s Fair Lending Tool available free to all NCRC members. you will here from NCRC research as well as from an NCRC member on how they leverage data to improve lending in their community: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ncrcs-fair-lending-tool-webinar-tickets-294701128007
13:39:12 From Georgia STAND-UP to Everyone:
We are trying to help a black church in a low wealth neighborhood develop affordable housing on their property. How do we leverage CRA
13:39:14 From Caitie Rountree to Everyone:
For folks looking for help making sense of data relevant for CRA, NCRC members get access to some great interactive tools. Take a look here: https://ncrc.org/tools/
13:39:23 From shanon.fitzler to Everyone:
How are examiners analyzing PPP lending and PPP loans that qualify for community development?
13:40:05 From Tina Cook – President Nwww.nationalnewmediacorp.org to Everyone:
They are EXCLUSIVELY “purchasing” Black & Asian mortgages. One bank I complained about is trying to merge into my state where they have been engaging in this practice. They also forfeited their license in their home state.
13:40:34 From Tina Cook – President Nwww.nationalnewmediacorp.org to Everyone:
They do NOT have branches or ATMs here.
13:40:48 From Coleena Ali to Everyone:
I understand now. Thank you!
13:41:00 From Tina Cook – President Nwww.nationalnewmediacorp.org to Everyone:
….yet…the merger was just approved.
13:41:41 From Juan Gutierrez to Everyone:
How are bank required to announce bank closures?
13:42:01 From Jay W (he/his) to Hosts and panelists:
What would a public benefits agreement regarding a bank closure typically look like or entail?
13:42:30 From Tina Cook – President Nwww.nationalnewmediacorp.org to Everyone:
This is happening in EVERY STATE! Last Year in NY $14 Billion worth of Black & Asian homes were purchased….this is systemic.
13:42:35 From Dana Ginsburg to Everyone:
PPP loans can be geocoded to determine the demographics of the addresses for the businesses.
13:42:54 From Bruce Schultz to Everyone:
$14 billion of “homes” or “home mortgages”?
13:42:58 From Maggie Mysliwiec (she/her) to Everyone:
Link to NCRC’s Fair Lending Tool webinar taking place April 5! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ncrcs-fair-lending-tool-webinar-tickets-294701128007
13:43:10 From John Boyle | PCRG to Everyone:
@Juan Gutierrez as far as I’m aware it only gets announced on the relevant regulatory site. You might find out in local news once it already happens.
13:43:19 From Maggie Mysliwiec (she/her) to Everyone:
The Fair Lending Tool is for NCRC members only
13:43:27 From Caitie Rountree to Everyone:
and the link to the fair lending tool itself: https://ncrc.org/tools/
13:45:06 From Ramon Perez to Everyone:
do you charge to be a member if so why? can we apply for scholarship…from Toledo, ohio
13:45:32 From DeMario Greene to Everyone:
How do the examiners select which Community Organizations to speak to during CRA Performance Evaluation?
13:45:39 From Kathleen Blanchard to Everyone:
CUs can be subject to state CRA rules, such as in Massachusetts.
13:45:54 From Susan Venegoni to Hosts and panelists:
Can CRA funds be used to pay for the services of HUD Certified Housing Counseling services, for bank customers who may need such services? Thanks.
13:46:09 From Dana Ginsburg to Everyone:
FYI: https://www.ffiec.gov/cra/reporter21.htm
13:46:13 From Selvi Zabihi to Everyone:
What sorts of reforms is NCRC advocating?
13:46:44 From Shanelle Smith Whigham to Hosts and panelists:
Thanks for having me. Have a great day. -Shanelle
13:46:45 From Tina Cook – President Nwww.nationalnewmediacorp.org to Everyone:
Non depository Institutions
13:46:48 From Steven Perre to Hosts and panelists:
Are Fintechs held to the same standards?
13:46:57 From Montrice Terry to Hosts and panelists:
Great Informative Presentation well articulated and understood. Please Share with the Group. Montrice Terry Reinvest Toledo, Ohio
13:46:59 From Victoria Carter to Everyone:
How do you get in contact with a CRA officer for opportunities for agency and bank collaborations?
13:47:08 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Everyone:
Please review today’s webinar: https://ncrc.wufoo.com/forms/s1cszgct19oywsq/
13:47:09 From Sarah Alvarez (she/her) to Hosts and panelists:
Should we be putting our questions in the chat or Q&A?
13:47:15 From Juan Gutierrez to Everyone:
How are banks required to advise community of closures?
13:47:16 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Everyone:
Q&A please
13:47:28 From Dana Ginsburg to Everyone:
Illinois is another state CUs can be subject to CRA
13:47:37 From Kirk Chartier, Enova to Everyone:
some neo-banks are just apps that have multiple banks providing services, that is different than a chartered digital bank that may not have a footprint that CRA can apply to
13:47:48 From Kathleen Blanchard to Everyone:
Banks with nationwide lending products can apply to be covered by a strategic plan for CRA.
13:47:59 From shanon.fitzler to Everyone:
For PPP loans that qualify for community development, are examiners giving banks credit inside and outside the assessment area(s)?,
13:48:32 From Tina Cook – President Nwww.nationalnewmediacorp.org to Everyone:
Most of those “NEO” banks are owned by BIG banks. That is part of the complexity they purposefully build in.
13:49:08 From Tina Cook – President Nwww.nationalnewmediacorp.org to Everyone:
Panama Papers, Pandora Papers, etc.
13:49:28 From Miriam James to Everyone:
Do NCRA have one on one guide to help with the Connectivity to the banks
13:49:45 From Linda Miller (she/her) to Hosts and panelists:
Are we supposed to post questions using Q&A?
13:50:15 From Martha Collins – Fort Worth to Everyone:
What’s the best way to connect with banks about tapping into CRA funds for community development projects?
13:50:25 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Everyone:
Here’s Catherine’s contact info if you have more questions that aren’t covered today: Catherine Petrusz? CRA Coordinator National Community Reinvestment Coalition 202.770.3619 cpetrusz@ncrc.org Pronouns: She/Her/Hers
13:50:30 From Dana Ginsburg to Everyone:
This is a helpful tool for ratings: https://www.ffiec.gov/craratings/default.aspx
13:50:43 From Lula Gomez to Everyone:
how do you determine the assessment area for non depository lenders? Particularly in MA, IL, PA, NY.
13:50:48 From Tina Cook – President Nwww.nationalnewmediacorp.org to Everyone:
They are limited to their Charitable Giving departments.
13:51:28 From Julia Knowlton Brown to Everyone:
non-depository aren’t typically federally insured so there is no assessment area
13:52:45 From Tina Cook – President Nwww.nationalnewmediacorp.org to Everyone:
There is no CRA for NDIs, I believe. That is why so many are popping up.
13:52:47 From gwen to Hosts and panelists:
how can I find out more about banks providing philanthropy grants?
13:53:01 From Camille to Everyone:
HMDA does have data for NDI however
13:53:24 From Tina Cook – President Nwww.nationalnewmediacorp.org to Everyone:
Yes it does so you can check for discrimination. Which I did.
13:53:29 From Mary Coddington to Everyone:
What types of changes are up for discussion in the rule making change?
13:53:43 From Camille to Everyone:
So even though no CRA you can assess mortgage issuances
13:53:52 From Lula Gomez to Everyone:
there are state CRA laws for NDI in MA, IL, PA, NY.
13:54:14 From Tina Cook – President Nwww.nationalnewmediacorp.org to Everyone:
Yes, that info is home mortgage disclosure act required.
13:54:20 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Everyone:
Please make sure to review this session: https://ncrc.wufoo.com/forms/s1cszgct19oywsq/
13:54:27 From Marcella to Everyone:
How can we share this replay with our team?
13:54:41 From Tina Cook – President Nwww.nationalnewmediacorp.org to Everyone:
CRA is community reinvestment act which is different and not consistent state to state.
13:55:54 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Everyone:
13:57:00 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Everyone:
13:57:06 From Dana Ginsburg to Hosts and panelists:
Thank you for this great webinar!
13:57:12 From Bill to Everyone:
Is NCRC seeking the inclusion of veterans, service members and their families in CRA?
13:57:26 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Everyone:
Catherine Petrusz? CRA Coordinator National Community Reinvestment Coalition 202.770.3619 cpetrusz@ncrc.org Pronouns: She/Her/Hers
13:57:49 From Susan Venegoni to Hosts and panelists:
Thank you so much. This was very informative.
13:58:09 From Tina Cook – President Nwww.nationalnewmediacorp.org to Everyone:
Love this org
13:58:12 From paul.lee@fmb.com to Everyone:
How about seeking inclusion of mental wellness and disabilities?
13:58:15 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Everyone:
And make sure to register for the Just Economy Conference! https://ncrc.org/conference/
13:58:25 From Susan Khorsand to Hosts and panelists:
I would like to save the Chat for all the Links. Will that be included with the slide deck?
13:58:42 From Tina Cook – President Nwww.nationalnewmediacorp.org to Everyone:
ADA is so hard to track with data but YES! It is happening.
13:59:10 From Chloe Sabharwal (she/her) to Everyone:
We will make sure to share the links. I’ll have to check on how/if we can share the chat
13:59:47 From Tina Cook – President Nwww.nationalnewmediacorp.org to Everyone:
Use your local Legal Aid discrimination tracking program. I think they only focus on housing but does that include mortgages?
13:59:48 From Carol to Everyone:
Thank you for this presentation!