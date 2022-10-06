NCRC Video: What Will Banking Look Like in 2030?

What do you know about Web3? Is it going to change the way we bank by the year 2030?

Some policymakers believe that Web3, a blockchain-based option for the Worldwide Web, will replace fintech as the next “new thing” in financial services. Web3 has the potential to enhance consumer privacy and counter the power of “Big Tech” firms to dominate internet activity.

By giving consumers more control over how their personal data is collected, used, and shared, Web 3.0 could reset the relationship between consumers and financial institutions.

While Web3 may change the retail customer experience, it will profoundly impact the business of how financial services are packaged and offered. How will it strike the right balance between commercial viability and consumer protections?

Hear from a regulator, an innovation sector thought leader, and a serial founder and CEO, and learn the opportunities and challenges of Web3.

Speakers:

Jo Ann Barefoot, CEO and Founder of Alliance for Innovative Regulation

Shamir Karkal, Co-Founder and CEO of Sila

Donna Murphy, Deputy Comptroller for Compliance Risk Policy at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Adam Rust, Senior Policy Advisor at NCRC