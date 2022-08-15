NCRC Video: Your membership, your benefits

Online Event Archive Recorded August 11, 2022
Do you need a refresher on the benefits and resources your NCRC membership offers? Do you want your team to learn more about how to access the resources available through NCRC?
Listen to this conversation about the resources, services, content and networking your membership includes. Most importantly, how being a NCRC member can help you in your fight for a #JustEconomy no matter what type of organization you are!
NCRC member Will González of Ceiba Philadelphia, shares how NCRC membership helps their organization’s fight for a #JustEconomy. NCRC Membership staff also walk through our member features.