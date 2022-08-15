fbpx

NCRC Video: Your membership, your benefits

By / August 15, 2022 / NCRC Videos / 1 minute of reading

Online Event Archive Recorded August 11, 2022

Do you need a refresher on the benefits and resources your NCRC membership offers? Do you want your team to learn more about how to access the resources available through NCRC?

Listen to this conversation about the resources, services, content and networking your membership includes. Most importantly, how being a NCRC member can help you in your fight for a #JustEconomy no matter what type of organization you are!

NCRC member Will González of Ceiba Philadelphia, shares how NCRC membership helps their organization’s fight for a #JustEconomy. NCRC Membership staff also walk through our member features.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

