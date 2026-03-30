NCRC Warns CFPB of Risks of Reduced HMDA Data Collection to Fair Lending Enforcement

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The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) recently submitted a letter to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to strongly support maintaining the current level of Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data collection because reduced HMDA reporting would significantly impair fair lending enforcement.  

53 state and local NCRC member organizations signed on to NCRC’s letter. The letter notes that for over five decades, Congress has repeatedly and deliberately affirmed and expanded HMDA and that the CFPB and industry leaders previously agreed that compliance costs are modest.

HMDA data enables regulators, researchers, community organizations and the public to identify disparities in lending outcomes across racial, ethnic and income groups. Without this data, discriminatory lending patterns would be significantly more difficult to detect and address.

“HMDA is one of the most important tools we have for understanding whether lenders are serving communities fairly,” said Jason Richardson, NCRC’s senior director of research and letter author. “Weakening HMDA would do little for lenders but a lot to hide discrimination.” 

To read NCRC’s full letter, please visit this link.

Members who signed on: 

Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund

ANHD

Arkansas Community Organizations

Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership

Beneficial State Foundation

Building Neighborhoods Together, Inc.

CASA of Oregon

CDFI Friendly South Bend

Ceiba

Center for Responsible Lending

Committee for Better Banks

Community Investment Alliance of Florida

Consumer Action

Consumer Federation of America

Empire Justice Center

Fair Finance Watch

Fair Housing Center for Rights & Research

Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana

Fair Housing Center of West Michigan

Fair Housing Rights Center in SEPA

GenesisHOPE

Georgia Advancing Communities Together, Inc.

Harlingen Community Development Corporation

Hip Hop Caucus

Housing Action Illinois

Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania

Housing Education and Economic Development (HEED)

Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Greater Cincinnati

Housing Oregon

Human Relations Council

JV Shaw Consulting

Living Cities

Long Island Housing Services, Inc.

Massachusetts Affordable Homeownership Alliance

Metro Milwaukee Fair Housing Council

New Jersey Citizen Action

Opportunity Finance Network

Oregon Consumer League

Partners for Rural Transformation

Philadelphia Association of Community Development Corporations

Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group (PCRG)

Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada

Prosperity Indiana

Public Good Law Center

Rise Economy

The Greenlining Institute

The Sacramento Environmental Justice Coalition

Tolson Center, Inc

Universal Housing Solutions CDC

University of Toronto

Urban Coalition of Appraisal Professionals

Urban Economic Development Association of Wisconsin, Inc.

Woodstock Institute

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