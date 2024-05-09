NCRC Webinar On Healthcare And Community Development

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) will host a series of trainings to explore how healthcare systems and community development unite to foster a just economy.
“Healthcare agencies’ role in meeting the health-related social needs of their patients are rapidly evolving,” said Devin Thompson, NCRC’s Director of Health Equity and Impact. “They’re coming to understand the value in building strategic partnerships with community-based organizations that create better places to live, work and play. But too often these two sectors talk past each other, rather than better understanding the needs and goals of the other. This training series will help healthcare and community development professionals learn to work together to meet the needs of their shared communities.”
The first session is intended for community-based organizations, particularly current and emerging program leaders in housing and human service organizations. It will be held May 28 at 2 pm ET.
Thompson will provide insights into the evolving priorities and regulations influencing health investments, examine the regulatory landscapes of hospitals in comparison to banks and discuss ways to bridge the language gaps between clinical care, public health and community development.
For more information and to register for the first session, visit: https://ncrc.org/event/partnering-for-stronger-communities-series-part-1-bridging-healthcare-and-community-development-for-a-just-economy/
Additional sessions in the series will be announced in the coming months. To stay on top of all of NCRC’s trainings, subscribe to our NCRC Learning Newsletter.