NCRC’s Field Empowerment Fund For Nonprofits And CDFIs Opens Round Of Grant Applications

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) on July 29 opened applications for a new round of its Field Empowerment Fund (FEF), a $2 million grantmaking program to advance racial wealth building?, community health and wellness?, and environmental justice.
The FEF empowers NCRC members to level up established service lines through a catalytic injection of grant funding. It builds on an existing program or service area so as to concretely upgrade your organization’s baseline for service delivery in a way that allows the improved community benefit to be sustained beyond the grant period.
Grantees may receive up to $200,000 in grant funding to implement their FEF project over a 18-month performance period. Honorable Mentions will receive a personalized consultation and data analysis through the NCRC Research Department to drive deeper insight that supports their work. *Please note that this grant is not intended to be general support or seed funding.
“Our members fight every day to build the Just Economy in their own neighborhoods,” said NCRC President and CEO Jesse Van Tol. “They are frontline workers in the battle against inequality. They understand where dollars can make the biggest difference in boosting opportunity and autonomy for marginalized communities. NCRC has always believed that our ground-level membership organizations know the best ways to foster positive change. FEF grants allow us to provide those members with the direct resources they need to do that urgent work.”
Since its inception in 2021, the program has delivered more than $4.35 million in grants to 53 NCRC member organizations serving low- to moderate-income (LMI) communities. Awardees must be current NCRC members and be able to prove that they are either a 501(c)(3) organization or a US Treasury CDFI Fund certified CDFI.
FEF projects will move the needle on:
- Racial Wealth Building
- Community Health & Wellness
- Environmental Justice
Through the avenues of:
- Housing
- Small Business
- Workforce Development
For:
- BIPOC and LMI Communities in NCRC Target Geographies
“Addressing racial equity through diverse avenues of change is key to realizing a just economy at the local level. We are excited to bolster our members’ capacity for sustained impact and community benefit through the 2024 round of FEF funding,” NCRC Director of Grant Administration Laura Bentley said.
All applications are to be submitted online no later than 5 pm ET on August 30, 2024.
For more information and to submit an application, visit: www.ncrc.org/fef/. Requests for technical assistance can be sent to impact@ncrc.org.