NCRC’s Guide To The 2023 Community Reinvestment Act Final Rule

All large banks face a new Community Development Financing Test created in the final rule. Large banks were previously evaluated separately on their community development loans, investments and services. Now those loans and investments will be combined under the Community Development Financing Test.[63] Intermediate banks can choose whether to adopt that new combined Community Development Test or keep their old one, which has been renamed the Intermediate Bank Community Development Test.[64]

All banks may now get credit for community development activities done anywhere in the country.[65]

Unlike the Retail Lending Test, the Community Development Financing Test is largely a qualitative evaluation: It does not include thresholds for determining ratings, although the test does include metrics and benchmarks to guide examiners in evaluating community development performance.[66]

The test also includes consideration of the impact and responsiveness of a banks’ community development loans and investments.

How the Community Development Financing Test Works

Regulators will determine the annual value of a bank’s community development loans and investments by dollar amount. In a change from the previous CRA, banks will now get credit for the remaining value of loans on the bank’s balance sheet. Previously banks would only get credit for remaining values of investments.[67]

The Community Development Financing Test includes components tied to facility-based assessment areas, to state borders, to MSAs and to nationwide performance. Additionally, bank activities relevant to the Community Development Financing Test will now also be evaluated for impact and for how responsive they are to community needs.

Facility-based Assessment Areas

Large banks will receive a rating on their Community Development Financing Test for each facility-based assessment area.[68] Specific ratings will be assigned to a point scale, using the same scale used for the Retail Lending Test. For example, Outstanding performance would merit 10 points.[69]

For each facility-based assessment area, examiners will create a Bank Assessment Area Community Development Financing Metric based on a bank’s community development loans, investments and deposits. The regulators will also create a local Assessment Area Community Development Financing Benchmark and two national MSA and Nonmetropolitan Nationwide Community Development Financing Benchmarks to compare a bank’s performance against other banks, but without assigned ratings based on performance ranges.[70]

Bank Assessment Area Community Development Financing Metric – This is calculated by dividing the dollar amount of a bank’s loans and investments that benefit or serve the specific facility-based assessment area by the dollar amount of deposits the bank has in the assessment area. [71]

– This is calculated by dividing the dollar amount of a bank’s loans and investments that benefit or serve the specific facility-based assessment area by the dollar amount of deposits the bank has in the assessment area. Assessment Area Community Development Financing Benchmark – This is a local benchmark specific to the assessment area, calculated by summing all large-bank community development loans and investments that benefit or serve the assessment area and dividing that by the sum of large-bank deposits in the assessment area [72]

– This is a local benchmark specific to the assessment area, calculated by summing all large-bank community development loans and investments that benefit or serve the assessment area and dividing that by the sum of large-bank deposits in the assessment area MSA & Nonmetropolitan Nationwide Community Development Financing Benchmarks – These two national benchmarks are calculated similarly to the local benchmark. Both national benchmarks are calculated by dividing the total dollar amount of community development loans and investments from large banks that serve either urban MSAs or rural nonmetropolitan areas by the dollar amount of deposits large banks hold in either MSAs or nonmetropolitan areas. The regulators will compare the Bank Assessment Area Community Development Financing Metric to either the MSA or Nonmetropolitan benchmark depending on whether the assessment area is located in an MSA or nonmetropolitan area.[73]

State Community Development Financing Evaluation

Banks will get a state rating for each state they have branches in, as long as the branch is not located in a multistate MSA, in which case it will be evaluated as part of the bank’s separate Multistate MSA Community Development Financing Evaluation as described below.[74]

To determine the state rating, regulators will use two different components. One uses statewide benchmarks and metrics. The other is facility-based and factors into the rating in similar fashion to the Retail Lending Test’s method for combining assessment areas.[75]

Statewide Component for Determining Rating

Bank State Community Development Financing Metric – This is calculated similarly to the assessment area metric. It will divide the dollar amount of a bank’s community development loans and investments in the state, regardless of whether they are in a facility-based assessment area or not, by the bank’s deposits in the state. [76]

– This is calculated similarly to the assessment area metric. It will divide the dollar amount of a bank’s community development loans and investments in the state, regardless of whether they are in a facility-based assessment area or not, by the bank’s deposits in the state. State Community Development Financing Benchmark – Similar to the assessment area benchmark, this is calculated by dividing total community development loans and investments from all large banks in the state by deposits of all large banks in the state. Deposits will use annual averages of deposits based on the years in the evaluation period. [77]

– Similar to the assessment area benchmark, this is calculated by dividing total community development loans and investments from all large banks in the state by deposits of all large banks in the state. Deposits will use annual averages of deposits based on the years in the evaluation period. State Weighted Assessment Area Community Development Financing Benchmark – This benchmark is determined by weighing each of the Assessment Area Community Development Financing Benchmarks for each facility-based assessment area the bank has in a particular state. These benchmarks are weighted based on a combined average of the percentage of retail loans in the facility-based assessment area (using both loan counts and dollars) and deposits.[78]

Facility-Based Component for Determining Rating

The weight of each Facility-based Assessment Area’s Community Development Test score will be determined by an average of two factors; (1) the bank’s share of total customer deposits held in the assessment area from within the specific state or multi-state MSA, and (2) combined average of the loan count and dollar amount of loans from the specific assessment area within the specific state or multistate MSAs. After applying these weights to all of the facility-based Community Development Test scores, they will then be averaged to come up with the facility-based component of a state’s Community Development Financing Test rating.

The weights applied to the facility-based component or statewide component will be determined by where the bank lends and has deposits in the state. Specifically, the regulators will average the percentage of a bank’s loans (using both loan count and dollar amount) and deposits in its facility-based assessment areas. Banks with more of their loans and deposits in facility-based assessment areas will have the facility-based metrics and benchmark matter more in determining the final rating and banks with less of their loans and deposits will have their statewide metrics and benchmarks weighed more[79]

Multistate MSA Community Development Financing Test Evaluation

Large banks will be rated on their community development loans and investments in their multistate MSAs if they maintain branches in two or more states in the multistate MSA. Washington, DC, is an example of a multistate MSA as the metropolitan area includes the District of Columbia and counties in Maryland and Virginia. Other examples include Cincinnati and Kansas City.[80]

The Multistate MSA Community Development Financing Test Evaluation will be done the same way as the state test, with the same MSA specific metrics and benchmarks.[81]

Nationwide Area Community Development Financing Test Evaluation

The nationwide overall rating for the Community Development Financing Test will be determined similarly to the state test, with nationally specific metrics and benchmarks and two components reflecting aggregate nationwide performance and a weighted average of performance in all the bank’s facility-based assessment areas based on loans and deposits. The weight of these components will be determined by the percentage of loans and deposits in facility-based assessment areas in the same fashion used for generating state ratings.[82]

Bank Nationwide Community Development Investment Metric and Benchmark

The one difference between national and state-level community development evaluations is the creation of the Bank Nationwide Community Development Investment Metric and Benchmark.

These provisions reflect comments submitted by NCRC and NCRC members requesting a separate metric for investments in order to ensure that combining loans and investments on the Community Development Financing Test does not lead to banks decreasing investments.

In response to those comments, the agencies added an additional metric and benchmark for banks with more than $10 billion in assets, dubbed the Bank Nationwide Community Development Investment Metric and the Nationwide Community Development Investment Benchmark respectively. The bank metric will analyze a bank’s investments as a share of deposits and compare that to the national benchmark of all other banks above $10 billion in assets. Investments in mortgage-backed securities will not be counted in this analysis.[83]

However, bank performance under this metric and benchmark can only contribute positively to a bank’s performance.

This is a change from the status quo. Previously, all large banks would have a separate evaluation of investments factored into their overall rating whether its effect was negative or positive.

The preamble to the final rule notes that regulators will look for an “appreciable decline” in investments or loans caused by combining them and may establish separate tests. They have not defined an “appreciable decline,” however – neither by establishing what magnitude of decline would trigger a response, nor by establishing if declines will be scrutinized at national, regional, state or MSA level.[84]

Since intermediate banks already have a community development test that combines loans and investments, it would have been helpful for the agencies to do a comparison of the amount of loans compared to investments of banks at different asset sizes. If intermediate banks pursue more loans compared to investments, particularly more than large banks near the intermediate threshold that have similar capacity, this would support the intuitive theory that combining these two activities could lead to a decrease in investments.

Impact and Responsiveness Review

All facility-based, state, multistate MSA and national community development evaluations also include a review of the impact and responsiveness of the banks community development loans and investments.

The regulators have identified twelve factors to consider in evaluating impact and responsiveness, while noting that they would consider other factors as well[85]

The twelve Factors of Impact and Responsiveness assess whether a given community development activity…:

1 …Serves persistent–poverty counties, defined as those with poverty rates of 20% or more for 30 years;[86]

Many persistent-poverty counties are rural. Examples of persistent poverty counties include many parts of the Mississippi Delta, Appalachia, “colonias” in the Rio Grande River Valley, Native Land Areas and Fresno and Tulare counties in California’s San Joaquin Valley.[87]

2. …Serves census tracts with a poverty rate of 40% or higher;[88]

Unlike persistent poverty counties, these census tracts are mainly urban[89]

3. …Serves areas with low levels of community development financing;[90]

4. …Supports a Minority-Owned Depository Institution (MDI), Women-Owned Depository Institution (WDI), Low Income Credit Union (LICU), or Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), excluding certificates of deposit with a term of less than one year;[91]

5. …Benefits or serves individuals, families, or households with low income;[92]

6. …Supports small businesses or small farms with gross annual revenues of $250,000 or less;[93]

7. …Directly facilitates the acquisition, construction, development, preservation or improvement of affordable housing in High Opportunity areas;[94]

High Opportunity Areas are defined by the Fair Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) as (1) areas designated by HUD as a “Difficult Development Area”; or (2) areas designated by a state or local Qualified Allocation Plan as High Opportunity Areas and where the poverty rate falls below 10% (for metropolitan areas) or 15% (for nonmetropolitan areas).

8. …Benefits or serves residents of Native Land Areas;[95]

9. …Is a grant or donation;[96]

These must be tied to CRA-eligible community development work.

10. …Is an investment in projects financed with Low Income Housing Tax Credits or New Markets Tax Credits;[97]

11. …Reflects bank leadership through multi-faceted or instrumental support; [98]

This covers activities that entail multiple forms of support provided by the bank for a particular program or initiative. For example, a loan to a community-based organization serving LMI individuals coupled with a service supporting that organization in the form of technical assistance that leverages the bank’s financial expertise would activate this provision of the assessment. Instrumental support would cover activities that involve a level of support or engagement on the part of the bank such that a program or project would not have come to fruition, or the intended outcomes would not have occurred, without the bank’s involvement.[99]

12. …Is a new community development financing product or service that addresses community development needs for LMI individuals, families, or households.[100]

The agencies will provide a summary of a bank’s impact and responsiveness review data, such as the volume of activities by impact and responsiveness review category.[101]

Large banks will be required to collect and maintain data related to impact and responsiveness factors. This data could help the regulators create additional metrics and benchmarks related to impact, since the regulators cited a lack of information as a challenge for establishing performance measures in the final rule.[102]

The agencies are considering issuing additional guidance to examiners “in the near term” to provide additional clarity on how to apply the impact and responsiveness review. This guidance may include examples of criteria that examiners could consider in evaluating the impact and responsiveness of a bank’s community development loans and investments, including:

the percentage of a bank’s community development loans and investments that meet one or more impact and responsiveness factors;

the dollar amount and number of community development loans that meet one or more impact and responsiveness factors; and

reasons for providing more or less weight to the impact and responsiveness component of the Community Development Financing Test.[103]

Definitions of Community Development

The CRA requires large and intermediate banks to pursue community development loans, investments and services on an ongoing basis.

Defining what is included in CRA eligible community development is a way of setting priorities. The specifics of those definitions are thus a vital element of CRA implementation. The updating and expansion of CRA-eligible community development activities detailed below is only one way in which the final rule attempts to shore up this key line of communication between regulators and banks.

The agencies have also committed to producing a non-exhaustive illustrative list of community development activities that would receive CRA credit, and to creating a formal pre-approval confirmation process to give institutions confidence. The agencies will jointly issue a publicly available illustrative, non-exhaustive list of examples of loans, investments and services that qualify for community development consideration.[104] The rule creates a formal process for banks to request confirmation that activities are CRA-eligible community development. Regulators may impose conditions in confirming that activities are eligible,[105] but regulators declined to open this formal process to anyone other than banks.[106]

Those two novel efforts will help banks orient themselves effectively. But the most important things for community development practitioners to understand on this front are in the definitions of community development activity themselves.

The final rule establishes that banks will receive full credit for community development loans, investments and services if they meet any of the following criteria.[107] Several of the eligible categories have changed little from the previous rules. But there are also significant overhauls to affordable housing, and important new eligible categories to encourage community development on tribal lands and investments that will help LMI communities survive the changing climate.

Majority Standards

This criterion has two components. First, the activity must support one or more of the community development categories enumerated below. Second, it must meet one or more of the specific majority standard criteria established for each community development category. The category specific criteria vary, but often specify that the majority of people benefiting are LMI.[108] These standards are intended to ensure that most of the activity benefits LMI households, small businesses and farms, or residents of tribal lands, as applicable.[109]

Bona Fide Intent Standard

The agencies seek to encourage beneficial activity by extending CRA credit to certain projects where it is evident the bank had a genuine intent to fulfill the law’s goals but may not be able to demonstrate such under the Majority Standards. An activity meets the Bona Fide Intent Standard if:

The housing units, beneficiaries, or proportion of dollars necessary to meet the majority standard are not reasonably quantifiable;

The loan, investment or service has the express, bona fide intent of one or more of the community development purposes; or,

The loan, investment or service is specifically structured to achieve one or more of the community development purposes.[110]

In addition to the majority and bona fide intent standards, banks will also receive full credit for loans, investments, or services to MDIs, WDIs, LICUs and CDFIs, and community development related to LIHTC-financed projects.[111][112]

Community Development Categories

Community development must fit one or more of these 11 categories in the final rule in order to be CRA-eligible:[113]

Affordable housing, with new provisions discussed below Economic development Community supportive services (activities that assist, benefit, or contribute to the health, stability, or well-being of LMI individuals[114]) Revitalization or stabilization Essential community facilities Essential community infrastructure Recovery of designated disaster areas Disaster preparedness and weather resiliency, a new category discussed in detail below Any of items 4 through 8 effected within Native Land Areas specifically, a significant expansion of CRA’s incentives discussed further below Activities with Minority-owned depository institutions (MDIs), Women-owned depository institutions (WDIs), low- income credit unions (LICUs), or Community Development Financial institutions (CDFIs) Financial literacy

Three of these are new or significantly updated in ways that merit further discussion:

Affordable Housing

Four types of affordable housing activities are eligible for CRA credit:[115]

Affordable rental housing developed in conjunction with Federal, State, local and tribal government programs

Multifamily rental housing with affordable rents, also referred to as naturally occurring affordable housing (NOAH)

Activities supporting affordable LMI homeownership

Purchases of mortgage-backed securities that finance affordable housing

The definition of naturally occurring affordable housing, or NOAH, requires further unpacking.

For a development to qualify for affordable housing community development credit under the NOAH provision, the final rule requires that monthly rent for the majority of units will not exceed 24% of area median income (AMI).[116] This is a softening of the stance taken in the proposed rule,[117] which conditioned affordable housing CRA credit upon a lower income level (18% of AMI) that more effectively addressed affordability.

It is not enough for naturally occurring affordable housing to be priced according to the rule’s standards. It must also meet one or more of the following criteria:[118]

The housing is located in a LMI census tract.

The housing is located in census tract in which the median renter is LMI and the median rent does not exceed 24% of AMI.

The housing is purchased, developed, financed, rehabilitated, improved or preserved by any nonprofit organization with a stated mission of, or that otherwise directly supports, providing affordable housing.

The bank can provide documentation that a majority of the housing units are occupied by LMI individuals or families.

The originally proposed rule also offered another possible criteria for defining NOAH: That property owners would make a written pledge to keep rents affordable for at least five years or the length of financing. The agencies took this criteria out because they determined that neither the regulators nor the banks would be able to enforce these pledges.[119]

The agencies declined to condition NOAH qualification, or affordable housing CRA eligibility in general, in two important ways NCRC and many NCRC members had advised. Banks do not need to show that their affordable housing projects will not displace LMI residents, nor that the projects follow responsible lending practices. The preamble to the final rule notes that CRA examiners will “retain the discretion to consider whether an activity reduces the number of housing units affordable to low- or moderate-income individuals,” a nod at the general problem of displacement. But displacement can occur even if rents are affordable. And this does not cover the quality of the housing, which was meant to be addressed through responsible lending practices such as screening for developers and property owners that frequently harass tenants or don’t keep housing up to code.[120] Although the agencies declined to adopt standards for responsible practices, the direction to examiners at least gives advocates standing to raise these issues on CRA exams in the future.

The final rule also maintains the practice of allowing partial CRA credit for housing that does not meet the majority affordability standard, but requires this to be done in conjunction with a government affordable housing plan, program, initiative, tax credit or subsidy. The amount of partial credit is based on the percentage of housing units affordable to LMI households. This is the only instance where the regulators will allow partial credit. All other community development activities must meet majority standards.[121]

Disaster preparedness and Weather Resiliency

Major new provisions referred to in the proposed rule as “climate resiliency” are re-labeled as “weather resiliency” activities in the final rule. The agencies made this change to add clarity to the types of activities that qualify.[122] The rule defines this category around activities that “assist individuals and communities to prepare for, adapt to and withstand natural disasters or weather-related risks or disasters.”[123] These activities must:

benefit or serve targeted census tracts such as LMI census tracts;

be done in conjunction with either (1) a plan, program or initiative of a federal, state, local or tribal government, or (2) a mission-driven nonprofit organization that is focused on benefiting or serving targeted census tracts; or,

benefit or serve residents of targeted census tracts, and not directly result in forced or involuntary relocation of LMI individuals in the targeted census tracts.[124]

The final rule’s inclusion of mission-driven nonprofit partners as a means of fulfilling this criterion is responsive to comments on the proposed rule from NCRC and others, who noted that many state and local governments do not have plans or programs in place for addressing the effects of the climate crisis, or “disaster preparation or weather resiliency” in the language of the rule.[125]

The rule provides several examples of activities that would qualify under the disaster preparedness and weather resiliency category, including the construction of flood control systems in a flood-prone targeted census tract, promoting green space in targeted census tracts in order to mitigate the effects of extreme heat, community solar projects and microgrid and battery projects that could help ensure access to power to an affordable housing project in the event of severe storms.[126]

The agencies note that LMI communities are more affected by “weather-related risks” but largely avoid a discussion of how climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of these risks. They specifically declined to consider activities related to decarbonization and transition to clean energy as eligible, citing difficulties with determining how it would benefit residents of LMI census tracts and other targeted census tracts. However, financing that increases energy efficiency should qualify if it meets the criteria.[127]

This approach is more focused on addressing the weather-related symptoms of climate change than the fossil fuels that are causing it.

The CRA would be more effective at protecting and preserving the livelihoods of LMI communities and communities of color if it evaluated banks on the environmental impact of their loans, investments and underwriting of bonds and equities. Many banks have already made climate commitments and some even include them in merger applications as examples of how they serve the convenience and needs of the public. One way to partially address this would be to create an impact and responsiveness criteria for the environmental effects of a bank’s financing.

Native Land Areas: CRA Adds A Vital New Tool

The expansion of CRA’s community development test incentives to projects in tribal areas is a big deal. The change is simple on a mechanical level: Similar activities that were always rewarded under the test are now explicitly eligible if they serve Indian Country. What makes this change noteworthy is the severity of the deprivation facing the millions of people living in such places. Read NCRC’s new report in conjunction with Native Community Capital for a much more detailed dive into those challenges.

Other Significant CDF Test Changes

In a change from the previous CRA rules, certain direct loans to small businesses or small farms may be considered under both the Community Development Financing Test and the Retail Lending Test. In order for a retail loan to a small business or farm to qualify under the economic development category of community development, it needs to meet a size and purpose test, as well as be done in conjunction or in syndication with a government plan, program or initiative, such as an SBA loan.[128]

To meet the size test, the loans must be to businesses or farms with less than $1 million in revenue, or that meet size eligibility standards of Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) or a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC).[129]

To meet the purpose test, the loans must have the purpose of promoting permanent job creation or retention for LMI individuals or in LMI census tracts.[130]

NCRC urged the agencies to also reward activities that support media outlets whose leadership or audience reflect traditionally underserved groups, such as Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) communities. The agencies did not do so explicitly – but it would seem that loans to such businesses would still be rewarded in the CDF test provided they meet the size and purpose criteria. Allowing loans that meet certain requirements to count under both the Retail Lending Test and the Community Development Financing Test could encourage banks to seek out loan opportunities with businesses that also serve a community development purpose.