Nest Advisor: The Black Homeownership Gap Is Larger Than It Was 60 Years Ago. COVID-19 Made It Worse

Nest Advisor, April 26, 2021, The Black Homeownership Gap Is Larger Than It Was 60 Years Ago. COVID-19 Made It Worse
Fair-housing laws have done little to address the Black homeownership gap, which is over 30%. Black borrowers pay more for the same mortgage than White borrowers, research shows. There are legislators, activists, and investors working to close the gap.
The Black homeownership gap is the difference in homeownership rates between Black Americans and White Americans.
As of the end of 2020, 44.1%% of Black Americans own their homes, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, compared with 74.5% of White Americans. The Black-White homeownership gap has changed little over the past 100 years, consistently staying between 20% to 30%, according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.