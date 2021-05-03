fbpx

Nest Advisor: The Black Homeownership Gap Is Larger Than It Was 60 Years Ago. COVID-19 Made It Worse

By / May 3, 2021 / In the News

Fair-housing laws have done little to address the Black homeownership gap, which is over 30%. Black borrowers pay more for the same mortgage than White borrowers, research shows. There are legislators, activists, and investors working to close the gap.

The Black homeownership gap is the difference in homeownership rates between Black Americans and White Americans.

As of the end of 2020, 44.1%% of Black Americans own their homes, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, compared with 74.5% of White Americans. The Black-White homeownership gap has changed little over the past 100 years, consistently staying between 20% to 30%, according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

