The Telegraph, May 14, 2025, New Report Maps Decades-long Racial Shift In Atlanta Neighborhoods
Data released Wednesday by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition says, among the nation’s major metropolitan areas, Atlanta had the second highest number of Census tracts flip from majority Black to majority white between 1980 and 2020. The report attempts to quantify gentrification in the country’s urban areas, while acknowledging the way to measure – or even think about – changing neighborhoods can vary. “What one person sees as gentrification, another might view as needed revitalization,” the report says. “This lack of consensus makes it difficult to develop policies that address both the positive and negative effects of gentrification in an equitable way.” By the organization’s metrics, Atlanta had the most intense gentrification from 2000 to 2012. The NCRC calculates gentrification mostly based on increased income levels, home values and college-educated residents, according to the report.
Only Washington, D.C., had a higher number of Census tracts flip from Black to white, according to the NCRC. Los Angeles and Newark, New Jersey, also lost more majority-Black tracts than Atlanta, but more of those became majority-Hispanic or mixed, the organization’s data shows.