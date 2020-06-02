New York Post: Hundreds join massive line at NYC ATM to access unemployment benefits

By / June 2, 2020 / On Our Radar

New York Post, May 30, 2020: Hundreds join massive line at NYC ATM to access unemployment benefits

It’s an ATM to die for.

A conveyor belt of cash-strapped New Yorkers — most of them unemployed and some from as far as Queens — queue up every day at an ATM on East 22nd Street. They wait more than two hours on a block-long line, where there is little social distancing and plenty of frustration.

The weary individuals risk catching the coronavirus, in part, because the state issued them — and thousands of other city residents — debit cards for unemployment benefits through KeyBank, which has only a single branch and ATM in the entire city. The branch in Flatiron is closed due to COVID-19, but one ATM is open.

