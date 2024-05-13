fbpx

New York Post: Queens Hotel Begins Its Transformation Into Affordable Housing

New York Post, April 25, 2024, Queens Hotel Begins Its Transformation Into Affordable Housing

The 350-room JFK Hilton is well on its way to becoming perhaps the only byproduct of a program intended to convert hotels into permanent residences for low-income and formerly homeless New Yorkers, according to Gothamist

The property — located next to the Belt Parkway, just outside JFK Airport — was one of many to be rendered vacant during COVID-19, and was selected for the first to be repurposed under a 2021 state law called the Housing Our Neighbors with Dignity Act (HONDA). 

