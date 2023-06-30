New York Times: Federal Policy on Homelessness Becomes New Target of the Right

New York Times, June 20, 2023, Federal Policy on Homelessness Becomes New Target of the Right
The approach known as Housing First has long enjoyed bipartisan support. But conservatives are pushing efforts to replace it with programs that put more emphasis on sobriety and employment.
Republican lawmakers, backed by conservative think tanks and programs denied funding by Housing First rules, want to loosen the policy’s grip on federal dollars. While supporters say that housing people without preconditions saves lives by getting them off the streets, critics say it ignores clients’ underlying problems and want to shift funding to groups like rescue missions that demand sobriety or employment.