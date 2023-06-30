New York Times: Maxine Waters Proposes Billions to Expand Low-Income Housing

New York Times, June 21, 2023, Maxine Waters Proposes Billions to Expand Low-Income Housing
Representative Maxine Waters of California introduced a package of three bills on Wednesday aimed at narrowing the country’s racial wealth gap.
Ms. Waters is seeking $100 billion in direct assistance to first-time home buyers; more than $150 billion in fair and affordable housing investments; and the expansion of the housing voucher program, commonly known as Section 8, into a federal entitlement that is accessible to every American family that qualifies.