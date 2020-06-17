New York Times: Mortgage Lenders Consider Plan to Suspend Payments Amid Crisis

New York Times, March 17, 2020: Mortgage Lenders Consider Plan to Suspend Payments Amid Crisis
Businesses across the country have ground to a halt because of the coronavirus outbreak, leaving millions of Americans wondering how they will make their next mortgage payments.
Their lenders may soon say they don’t have to worry — for a while, at least.
A broad group of bankers and other mortgage industry participants is working on a plan to offer a temporary pause in payments on home loans, according to the Housing Policy Council, a trade group that includes Citigroup, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Quicken Loans.