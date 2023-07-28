New York Times: School District Woes Likened to ‘Environmental Racism’ in Flint, Mich.

New York Times, July 25, 2023, School District Woes Likened to ‘Environmental Racism’ in Flint, Mich.
The East Ramapo public schools serve more than 9,200 K-12 students, and all 13 school buildings received a failing rating in a survey of building conditions completed by a New York-based architecture, engineering and construction management firm. The district’s school administration building also received a failing rating, and other buildings in the district received unsatisfactory ratings.
Lead was detected in the water in many of the schools in 2016, and some taps and water fountains were shut off at the time. Tap water is available now for hand-washing and cleaning, but students and staff must rely on bottled water and water from filling stations for drinking, according to a spokesperson for the district.