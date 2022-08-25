News-Medical.net: Health inequalities amongst ethnic minorities with diabetes have worsened during the pandemic, study shows

News-Medical.net, August 11, 2022, Health inequalities amongst ethnic minorities with diabetes have worsened during the pandemic, study shows
Existing health disparities amongst ethnic minorities with diabetes have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care has reported.
Academics from the University of Leicester are urging care services to address the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on people from ethnic minority backgrounds after highlighting an increase in health inequalities.