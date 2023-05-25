NEWS: Roberto Barrágan And Vernice Miller-Travis Join NCRC Board

Vernice Miller-Travis, Executive Vice President at Metropolitan Group, and Roberto Barrágan, Executive Director of the California Community Economic Development Association, have joined the board of directors of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC).
“I’m excited to have Vernice Miller-Travis and Roberto Barrágan joining our brain trust,” said Jesse Van Tol, President and CEO of NCRC. “Together these two new appointments illustrate where our coalition work is headed in the coming years. Roberto brings rich experience in the traditional community development space that has been our bread and butter, while Vernice’s decades of leadership on environmental racism will help us continue expanding our work on the intersections of public health and community development policy.”
Vernice Miller-Travis is Co-Founder of Maryland-based WeACT for Environmental Justice. She’s also the Vice Chair of Clean Water Action’s Board of Directors and Executive Vice President for Environmental and Social justice at Metropolitan Group. She was a contributing author to the landmark report “Toxic Waste and Race in the United States.”
Roberto Barrágan is Executive Director of California Community Economic Development Association (CCEDA) in California. He previously ran Valley Economic Development Center Inc. For the past few years, he has overseen small business and CRA solutions to cities, associations and financial institutions; strategic planning to CDFIs and other nonprofits; and also financial and credit solutions for minority-owned businesses in California.
The new board members were elected at NCRC’s annual membership meeting on March 29.