Newsday: NYCB pledges $28 billion for minority, low-income programs pending Flagstar merger

By / February 4, 2022 / In the News

New York Community Bancorp Inc., whose merger with a Michigan thrift remains stalled by regulators, has pledged $28 billion in loans and other programs to benefit minority and low-and-moderate income families and businesses.

The five-year Community Pledge Agreement hinges on the closing of the merger with Flagstar Bancorp Inc., said the statement by Hicksville-based NYCB.

In an earnings conference call Wednesday, NYCB chairman and chief executive Thomas Cangemi said the program should break the regulatory logjam.

 

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

