Next City: Housing In Brief; People Living In Formerly Redlined Neighborhoods At Higher Risk For COVID-19

Next City, September 11, 2020: Housing In Brief; People Living In Formerly Redlined Neighborhoods At Higher Risk For COVID-19
The authors “examined redlined areas and how they are associated with adverse public health outcomes for a range of diseases and conditions that make people particularly susceptible to the worst effects of COVID-19,” according to the report. Their findings show that greater historic redlining is correlated with “increased minority presence, higher prevalence of poverty and greater overall social vulnerability.” The report also concludes that there are “statistically significant associations” between redlining and public health indicators and pre-existing conditions that can lead to more dangerous cases of COVID-19, including asthma, COPD, diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, kidney disease, obesity and stroke.