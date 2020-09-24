Next City: Housing In Brief; People Living In Formerly Redlined Neighborhoods At Higher Risk For COVID-19

Next City, September 11, 2020: Housing In Brief; People Living In Formerly Redlined Neighborhoods At Higher Risk For COVID-19 

The authors “examined redlined areas and how they are associated with adverse public health outcomes for a range of diseases and conditions that make people particularly susceptible to the worst effects of COVID-19,” according to the report. Their findings show that greater historic redlining is correlated with “increased minority presence, higher prevalence of poverty and greater overall social vulnerability.” The report also concludes that there are “statistically significant associations” between redlining and public health indicators and pre-existing conditions that can lead to more dangerous cases of COVID-19, including asthma, COPD, diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, kidney disease, obesity and stroke.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

