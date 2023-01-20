Next City: Remembering The Heroes Of Socially Responsible Investment

Next City, January 3, 2022, Remembering The Heroes Of Socially Responsible Investment

With no financial track record, little staff capacity and only a sketchy plan, we somehow connected to the Adrian Dominicans, who had expanded their work of economic justice beyond shareholder activism to affirmative investment in organizations fighting poverty. In the fall of 1982, when the Federation was essentially bankrupt, we applied for and received a $30,000 loan from their community — an unsecured loan at below-market rates, funded by the sisters’ retirement resources.