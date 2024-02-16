Next City: The People Who Enable Thriving Affordable Housing Communities

Next City, February 15, 2024, The People Who Enable Thriving Affordable Housing Communities
We’re falling behind in a host of crucial areas, from health care and nutrition to child care and senior care. Without these services, we see senior citizens struggling to make do, children unprepared to thrive in school, poor health outcomes for people of all ages, higher healthcare costs, and insufficient skills to meet the demands of employers. The consequence is a society failing to deliver on its promise of opportunity.
Safe, stable, well-located affordable housing sits at the center of improving all of these issues. That’s because the best, and most effective, affordable housing does more than just provide shelter. It offers digital access, community rooms, classrooms, exercise rooms, health exam rooms, and access to healthy food, all of which can improve residents’ life outcomes.