Next Generation of Community Development Leaders: Join NCRC for the Emerging Leaders Reception at the 2022 Just Economy Conference

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) invites young professionals to join us for the Emerging Leaders Reception, Monday, June 13, 2022, from 5 to 6 pm ET in Washington, DC, during the 2022 Just Economy Conference. The conference schedule includes an array of sessions on organizing, policy advocacy, community and economic development with leaders working towards a just economy.
NCRC’s Emerging Leaders Reception is a networking event for young professionals from across the country pursuing a career in the community development field.
“The emerging leaders reception offers rising leaders in the economic development field a chance to network with NCRC’s national network of community development organizations, as well as other national nonprofits,” said Sabrina Terry, NCRC’s Chief of Programs and Strategic Development. “It also provides a critical opportunity to connect with other young professionals with varying backgrounds and expertise.”
Students and early career professionals with backgrounds in public policy, urban planning, public administration, economics and related fields are welcome to attend. NCRC also invites its members, sponsors and friends to share this announcement with emerging leaders from their organizations and communities.
While the reception is part of the Just Economy Conference, you are not required to attend the conference in order to attend the reception. But we sure hope you do!
