Next Generation Of Community Development Leaders: Join NCRC For The Emerging Leaders Reception At The 2024 Just Economy Conference

By / / Press Releases / 1 minute of reading

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) invites young professionals to join us for the Emerging Leaders Reception, Wednesday, April 3, from 5 pm to 6 pm ET during the 2024 Just Economy Conference. The conference schedule includes an array of sessions on organizing, policy advocacy, community and economic development with leaders working towards a just economy.

NCRC’s Emerging Leaders Reception* is a networking event for young professionals from across the country pursuing a career in the community development field. 

Students and early career professionals with backgrounds in public policy, urban planning, public administration, economics and other related fields are welcome to attend. NCRC also invites its members, sponsors and friends to share this announcement with emerging leaders from their organizations and communities. 

And if you are interested in investing in the next generation of community development leaders, there are sponsorship opportunities still available!

*Registration to the conference is required to attend the reception. Register here: www.ncrc.org/conference

