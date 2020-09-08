Nieman Reports: Is Movement Journalism What’s Needed During this Reckoning over Race and Inequality?

Nieman Reports, August 25, 2020: Is Movement Journalism What’s Needed During this Reckoning over Race and Inequality?
Last summer I found myself at the M.W. Stringer Grand Lodge in Jackson, Mississippi. Considered “the epicenter of the civil rights movement,” the well-worn building was once the training site for the Freedom Riders and home to the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. It seemed a fitting place to launch Freedomways, a journalism fellowship prioritizing women of color and LGBTQ+ people rooted in the American South and committed to doing reporting that advances justice.
Named after the journal that published the work of Black freedom fighters, Freedomways is a program of Press On, a Southern media collective that supports movement journalism ?— journalism that meets the needs of communities directly affected by injustice.