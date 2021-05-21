fbpx

Nonprofit Quarterly: Fed Chair Outlines Economic Challenges at Community Development Conference

By / May 21, 2021 / In the News

Nonprofit Quarterly, May 5, 2021, Fed Chair Outlines Economic Challenges at Community Development Conference

With the coronavirus pandemic subsiding in the Unites States, many parts of the US economy appear to be rebounding. However, speaking via webcast at the annual Just Economy conference of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell outlined many of the continuing challenges and answered many questions moderated by Jesse Van Tol, CEO of NCRC.

In his remarks, Powell noted that while at “a 30,000-foot level” the economy shows improvement, it was important to also look at “what is happening at street level. Lives and livelihoods have been affected in ways that vary from person to person, family to family, and community to community.”

The Federal Reserve chair notably added, “The economic downturn has not fallen evenly on all Americans, and those least able to bear the burden have been the hardest hit.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: