Nonprofit Quarterly: Goodbye “Race Neutrality”—The Case for Race-Conscious Economic Policy

Nonprofit Quarterly, January 26, 2022, Goodbye “Race Neutrality”—The Case for Race-Conscious Economic Policy
Making a meaningful dent in the level of structural racial economic inequality in this country requires change throughout the US finance system—in our financial regulations, within our financial institutions, and in the lending and investments done by financial institutions. Many of the required changes have been named and identified; it is now up to advocates to build consensus and political power to advance change.