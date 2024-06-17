Nonprofit Quarterly: Will New Rules For The Road Emerge For Bank Mergers?

Nonprofit Quarterly, May 8, 2024, Will New Rules For The Road Emerge For Bank Mergers?
The [proposed] Capital One-Discover merger is a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad idea.
Jesse Van Tol, CEO, National Community Reinvestment Coalition, conference keynote address, April 3, 2024
At NPQ, we have written from time to time about antitrust law—that is, legal restrictions that limit corporate concentration and monopoly power. But to date, such laws have not stopped corporate concentration from increasing. Unlike past years, however, at this year’s Just Economy conference, organized by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), antitrust law and banking took center stage.